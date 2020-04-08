Ranking Bob Quinn's Worst Draft Selections

With general manager Bob Quinn at the helm, the Lions organization seems to have placed more importance on character than pure talent when deciding on who to select in the draft.

Despite criticisms that his selections are too conservative, Quinn has continued to select players that aren't projected to be or have not become top-flight NFL contributors.

A winning team cannot be constructed with 53 role-players.

Since 2016, Quinn has drafted 34 players and only one has secured a Pro-Bowl berth. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay secured a Pro-Bowl appearance following a stellar 2019 season.

While Golladay and center Frank Ragnow have become productive players, there have been too many selections that simply haven't panned out.

Let's take a look at a list of players Quinn selected that did not pan out in Detroit:

6. DE Pat O'Connor, Eastern Michigan

Known for his work ethic, O'Connor recorded 166 total tackles and 20 sacks for Eastern Michigan.

Detroit selected Connor in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL draft, but did not make the roster out of training camp.

5. QB Brad Kaaya

Another in a long list of quarterbacks brought in to backup Matthew Stafford that didn't pan out.

Kaaya had two stints in Detroit, in 2017, after being drafted by the Lions in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL draft. Little has been heard from Kaaya since being signed by the Colts from Detroit's practice squad.

4. LS Jimmy Landes

Many won't soon forget Quinn selecting a long snapper in the 2016 NFL draft.

Landes was selected in the sixth round, but needed shoulder surgery after an erratic preseason his rookie season with Detroit. Don Muhlbach has remained the Lions long snapper.

3. TE Michael Roberts

Michael Roberts was a highly productive player while at Toledo. He scored 16 touchdowns his senior season, and was eventually selected by the Lions in the fourth round of the 2017 draft.

In two seasons in Detroit, he was inconsistent, and failed to live up to expectations.

2. LB Jarrad Davis

Davis has frequently been the subject of heavy scrutiny among supporters of the Lions. Coaches, though, have continued to publicly support Davis.

Davis was among the lowest-graded linebackers, per Pro Football Focus. And his plethora of missed tackles must frustrate all involved when reviewing film.

1. CB Teez Tabor

The player Quinn reportedly scouted the most during his tenure in Detroit. Tabor struggled mightily and was released in 2019.

Tabor's speed was heavily criticized pre-draft, and many wondered why Quinn gambled by selecting him in the second-round of the 2017 draft.

