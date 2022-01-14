Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Matthew Stafford: Time to Prove It
Matthew Stafford is a quarterback who likely has the most pressure on his shoulders to play well during Super Wild Card weekend.
The Los Angeles Rams invested heavily to acquire the 33-year-old quarterback, including sending three draft picks, multiple first round draft picks and Jared Goff to the Detroit Lions.
Throughout his 13-year career, Stafford has yet to win a playoff game, as he lost all three appearances back during his tenure in Detroit.
Ahead of the Rams' home playoff game against the Arizona Cardinals, reporters asked the veteran quarterback how much he feels he needs to prove himself.
“Every time I step on the field, I’m proving myself,” Stafford told reporters, via Sports Illustrated. “Whether it’s a preseason game, a regular-season game, practice, a playoff game. I want to go out there and play well. This is just another opportunity to do that. This is a team game. There is no question. But at the same time, do I know that when the quarterback plays a good game, you got a better chance to win the game? Absolutely. So I’m always trying to go out there and play as good of football as I possibly can to help our team win."
Stafford understands there is inherent pressure to go out and perform, but wants to channel the pressure in a positive manner in order to aid his team advance in the playoffs.
"If you step on the football field, and you don’t feel pressure to go out there and perform, then something’s wrong with you in my opinion," Stafford said. "It’s positive pressure that I put on myself to go out there and help our team win.”
Here is a sample of what the NFL world is saying about Stafford ahead of the NFL playoffs.