Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Player(s)
Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford Asked Whether He Needs to Prove Himself Entering Playoffs

Matthew Stafford has yet to win a playoff game, losing all three appearances with the Lions. Naturally, the quarterback was asked whether he feels he needs to prove himself this time around ahead of Monday night's wild-card playoff game against the Cardinals.

“Every time I step on the field, I’m proving myself,” Stafford told reporters. “Whether it’s a preseason game, a regular-season game, practice, a playoff game. I want to go out there and play well. This is just another opportunity to do that. This is a team game. There is no question. But at the same time, do I know that when the quarterback plays a good game, you got a better chance to win the game? Absolutely. So I’m always trying to go out there and play as good of football as I possibly can to help our team win. ...

“If you step on the football field, and you don’t feel pressure to go out there and perform, then something’s wrong with you in my opinion. It’s positive pressure that I put on myself to go out there and help our team win.”

SI Recommends

Coach Sean McVay told reporters on Thursday that the quarterback does not need to prove himself, adding, “He has an established résumé. That’s something that you want to be able to do, but he was instrumental in leading us to our first division title that we’ve had since 2018. That’s a big deal, but now it’s the next step. His body of work speaks for itself, and I don’t think you can just confine it into, ‘Oh, he hasn’t won a playoff game.'”

However, Stafford has thrown 17 interceptions on the season, including seven over the final three games. At the same time though, he's tallied 4,886 yards and 41 touchdowns during the regular season, tying his career-high from 2011. 

More NFL Coverage:

For more Los Angeles Rams coverage, head over to Ram Digest.

YOU MAY LIKE

College Football Playoff 2022 logo
College Football

If Season Length Is the Concern, There's a Fix to Expand CFP

ACC commish Jim Phillips has a point, but there’s an obvious way around it to still get to 12 teams.

Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish (22) moves the ball against Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena.
Podcasts

Crossover: From Boba Fett to Cam Reddish, with Jason Concepcion

Creator of ALL CAPS NBA, Jason Concepcion joins the show to discuss everything from the NBA to Game of Thrones

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) signals a first down after a catch and run against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Arlington, Texas.
Play
Betting

Wild-Card Best Bets: Cowboys Will Cover Against 49ers

NFL playoff action starts this weekend and our betting analysts deliver their against the spread picks for all six games.

Team USA's Kendall Coyne Schofield and Hilary Knight
Olympics

U.S. Women’s Hockey Team Just Wants to Have Fun

Pressure is certain to greet the defending gold medalists in Beijing, but Team USA’s plan involves a few pokechecks to the funny bone.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire runs for the Chiefs.
NFL

Reid Updates Edwards-Helaire’s Status for Sunday

He made an announcement about his starting running back for Sunday's game.

Oct 6, 2020; Bradenton, Florida, USA; Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd (24) dribbles during game three of the 2020 WNBA Finals at IMG Academy.
Play
WNBA

Report: Storm Exercise ‘Core’ Rule on Jewell Loyd

The guard is expected to be reunited with Sue Bird, who is reportedly returning for another season with Seattle.

akron-cuts-sports-golf-tennis
Tennis

ATP Shares Vaccination Rate for Top 100 Men's Players

As part of statement released in reaction to Novak Djokovic's legal battle in Australia, the ATP said earlier this week the percentage has jumped from 48% in October.

Apr 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the Boston Red Sox logo and a field bag during batting practice before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field.
MLB

Katie Krall Makes History as Minor League Coach for Red Sox

She is now reportedly the development coach for the Double A Portland Sea Dogs.