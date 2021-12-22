Matthew Stafford Fastest to Throw for 50,000 Yards in NFL History
Matthew Stafford only needed 182 NFL games to pass 50,000 career passing yards.
The 33-year-old veteran signal-caller led the Los Angeles Rams to a 20-10 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday evening.
Cooper Kupp was on the receiving end of two touchdown passes from Stafford in the second half.
Kupp also set a record on Tuesday, as he broke Isaac Bruce's single-season Rams receptions record.
The talented wideout secured nine receptions for 136 yards to aid the Rams win their third consecutive game.
“He’s a great player, and he’s having a fantastic season. He’s such a huge part of what we do as a team, not only on offense. I’m just happy that I get a chance to play with a guy like that," Stafford said. “I know a lot of other guys on our team feel the same way. We’re just proud of him, watching him do his thing.”
Heading into the contest, Stafford had 49,007 regular-season passing yards and 908 postseason passing yards during his tenure with the Detroit Lions.
With the win, the Rams moved into a first place tie in the NFC West with the Arizona Cardinals.
