Skip to main content
    •
    December 22, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Matthew Stafford Fastest to Throw for 50,000 Yards in NFL History

    The Los Angeles Rams quarterback is having a stellar season for his new team.
    Author:

    Matthew Stafford only needed 182 NFL games to pass 50,000 career passing yards. 

    The 33-year-old veteran signal-caller led the Los Angeles Rams to a 20-10 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday evening. 

    Cooper Kupp was on the receiving end of two touchdown passes from Stafford in the second half. 

    Kupp also set a record on Tuesday, as he broke Isaac Bruce's single-season Rams receptions record. 

    The talented wideout secured nine receptions for 136 yards to aid the Rams win their third consecutive game. 

    “He’s a great player, and he’s having a fantastic season. He’s such a huge part of what we do as a team, not only on offense. I’m just happy that I get a chance to play with a guy like that," Stafford said. “I know a lot of other guys on our team feel the same way. We’re just proud of him, watching him do his thing.”

    Recommended Lions Articles

    reynolds5

    How Will Lions Use Craig Reynolds When Jamaal Williams and D'Andre Swift Return?

    The Detroit Lions have four talented running backs who could be contributors in the future.

    bartee5

    Detroit Tigers First Base Coach Kimera Bartee Passed Away: Club 'Shocked and Saddened'

    Detroit Tigers mourn the loss of their first base coach.

    lions5

    Dan Campbell: 'We Got a Damn Good General Manager'

    Dan Campbell addresses supporters of the team who are disappointed the Detroit Lions fell out of the No. 1 slot in the 2022 NFL Draft.

    Heading into the contest, Stafford had 49,007 regular-season passing yards and 908 postseason passing yards during his tenure with the Detroit Lions. 

    With the win, the Rams moved into a first place tie in the NFC West with the Arizona Cardinals. 

    Join the AllLions Community

    Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

    BECOME A MEMBER

    stafford5
    News

    Matthew Stafford Fastest to Throw for 50,000 Yards in NFL History

    48 seconds ago
    reynolds5
    News

    How Will Lions Use Craig Reynolds When Jamaal Williams and D'Andre Swift Return?

    14 hours ago
    bartee5
    News

    Detroit Tigers First Base Coach Kimera Bartee Passed Away: Club 'Shocked and Saddened'

    15 hours ago
    lions5
    OnePride+

    Dan Campbell: 'We Got a Damn Good General Manager'

    15 hours ago
    goff5
    News

    Detroit Lions Place Quarterback Jared Goff on Reserve/COVID-19 List

    Dec 20, 2021
    swift5
    News

    D'Andre Swift Injury Update, Alex Anzalone Will Not Suit Up Again in 2021

    Dec 20, 2021
    reynolds5
    News

    Craig Reynolds Signed to Lions' 53-Man Roster

    Dec 20, 2021
    stbrown5
    News

    Rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown Posts Text Message Received Following Cardinals Game

    Dec 20, 2021