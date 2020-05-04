Odds for Kenny Golladay Receiving Yards and Why He Will Go Over

Wide receiver Kenny Golladay is on the verge of securing a hefty contract extension from the Lions.

Golladay recorded 1,190 receiving yards, and led the NFL in touchdown grabs with 11 in 2019, despite the absence of franchise passer Matthew Stafford for half of the season.

Many are excited about the potential of Detroit's offense this upcoming season.

The Lions will get a healthy Stafford back, to go along with the trio of Golladay, Marvin Jones Jr. and Danny Amendola at receiver.

All involved should benefit mightily from the experience last season of participating in offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell's system.

What does this mean for the fourth-year wideout's production in 2020?

DraftKings Sportsbook has set the over/under for Golladay's receiving yards at 1,175.5 yards.

Prediction

Golladay has led the team in targets for two consecutive seasons.

It’s highly likely the connection established with Stafford will continue to flourish and the offense will reap the benefits.

Brad Kelly of Pro Football Network ranked the top 25 receivers in the NFL, and Golladay is listed as the 10th-best receiver in the league.

“Not only did Kenny Golladay lead the NFL in receiving touchdowns last season, but he was also fifth among WRs in yards per target (10.3). His strength to win while contested and after the catch makes him a chore to cover and tackle," Kelly wrote.

It should be a safe bet that Detroit's star receiver goes over the projected receiving yards total.

