Micah Parsons Challenges Detroit Lions Fullback

Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons took to social media to challenge Lions fullback/linebacker Jason Cabinda to work out and participate in drills.

The Detroit Lions are looking for players that fit the mold of their new head coach.

During his introductory press conference, new Lions head man Dan Campbell sent a message to his players regarding what type of team he wanted to see out on the field.

"We’re going to kick you in the teeth, all right, and when you punch us back, we’re going to smile at you. And, when you knock us down, we’re going to get up, and on the way up, we’re going to bite a knee cap off," Campbell said during his introductory press conference. "And we’re going to stand up and then, it’s going to take two more shots to knock us down. And, on the way up, we’re going to take your other kneecap, and we’re going to get up and then it’s going to take three shots to get us down. And when we do, we’re going to take another hunk out of you. Before long, we’re going to be the last one standing. That’s going to be the mentality."

Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons appears to fit that mold of a nasty and tough player that can pressure and get to the quarterback.

On Thursday, he even challenged one member of the Lions' roster to work out and participate in any drill of his choosing.

"You should always be in competition with yourself and with those around you. Just never make the competition with those around you more important than the competition between you and yourself," fullback Jason Cabinda wrote Thursday on social media.

Parsons took to his own Twitter page, and replied, "That’s why it me vs you this off season! In whatever drill you want!"

Despite certain issues that have occurred away from the football field, Parsons is ready to join a team that is willing to look at the person he is presently.

"Anyone that is willing to accept my wrongs when I was wrong and accept my rights when I'm right -- I'm ready to go in and give it my all," he said at his pro day. "If it's going to come down to something that I did in high school, or something I wish I could change, then I can only control what I can control -- what I do going forward. That's how I feel about it."

Cabinda played four seasons for Penn State, and appeared in 43 games.

He finished his collegiate career ninth all-time in career tackles, with 286 for the Nittany Lions. He also recorded six career sacks, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, 16.5 tackles for loss, 11 passes defensed and one interception.

