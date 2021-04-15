One Do-Over from Lions' 2020 NFL Draft

Read more on the one do-over that would make sense from the Detroit Lions' 2020 draft haul

There are more than just a few remnants existent from the failed Bob Quinn-Matt Patricia era in Detroit.

The duo's last draft class came a year ago when it selected ex-Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah at No. 3 overall.

Although Okudah suited up for just nine games (six starts) and struggled when he did play, the verdict is still out on the team's 2020 draft haul.

From last year's group of picks, though, one player is already gone: Running back Jason Huntley.

Huntley, the second of two fifth-round picks (No. 172 overall) for the Lions a year ago, was surprisingly cut at the end of training camp, when the franchise had to cut down its roster to 53 players.

He was then claimed on waivers by the Philadelphia Eagles, and proceeded to play in five games for Philadelphia as a rookie. He accumulated a measly 19 rushing yards and 36 kick return yards.

Let's take a look at who Detroit should've drafted in the place of Huntley in the fifth round.

NOTE: In order to make my decision, I looked at only the 10 players picked after Huntley.

There's no doubt that the best player taken within the 10 picks that followed the Lions' selection of Huntley was offensive lineman Michael Onwenu.

Onwenu, a product of the University of Michigan, was drafted by the New England Patriots in the sixth round at No. 182 overall.

I would love to say that Detroit should've drafted the 6-foot-3, 344-pounder in Huntley's spot. Onwenu was a standout rookie performer, as he started in all 16 games on New England's offensive line and was named to both Pro Football Focus' and the Pro Football Writers of America's All-Rookie Teams.

However, remember this is a re-draft of only one pick for the Lions in the 2020 draft. So, it has to be taken into account that the organization took back-to-back offensive guards in the third and fourth rounds -- first with Ohio State product Jonah Jackson at No. 75 overall and then with Kentucky product Logan Stenberg at No. 121.

So, it all but takes Onwenu out of consideration for the pick at No. 172.

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

That's why in this re-draft, I'm taking fellow U-M product Michael Danna in place of Huntley.

Danna played the first four years of his collegiate career at Central Michigan, before transferring to Michigan for his fifth and final season.

The explosive EDGE defender was taken by the reigning AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs just five picks after Huntley at No. 177 overall.

Danna played in 13 games (made only one start), and recorded 2.5 sacks, six QB hits and 25 total tackles, including four tackles for loss.

The 6-foot-2, 250-pounder would've been in line for a bigger role on Detroit's roster than Kansas City's in 2020, with the injuries that were eventually suffered by fellow defensive ends Trey Flowers and Julian Okwara, the first of two third-round selections (No. 67 overall) for the Lions last year.

Flowers and Okwara were limited to just seven and five games, respectively, a season ago.

Julian's brother Romeo Okwara was basically Detroit's only consistent pass-rusher all season long, finishing with a team-leading 10 sacks.

So, Danna would've been a much-needed pass-rushing presence, and if he were on the Lions, he'd have a much bigger role carved out for himself than with the Chiefs headed into 2021.

For the sake of this re-draft -- with the reasons I noted above -- I have decided to take Danna with pick No. 172 instead of Huntley.

More from SI All Lions:

Lions Attend Second Pro Day Workout of Justin Fields

Is D'Andre Swift Set to Break Out in 2021?

Lions Opt-Out of Voluntary Workouts

Should Lions Players Participate in Voluntary Offseason Workouts?

Kiper: Trey Flowers Hasn't Lived Up To Free-Agent Price Tag

Lamorandier: Detroit Lions Mock Draft 3.0