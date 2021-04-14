Lions Attend Second Pro Day Workout of Justin Fields

The Detroit Lions were present to witness the second pro day workout of Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields.

According to multiple reports, Detroit had at least one prominent evaluator present to witness Fields throw and go through his scheduled workout.

This offseason, NFL draft prospects have not been allowed to have private workouts with teams, but several players have decided to schedule more than one pro day.

The Falcons, 49ers and Patriots all were sending representatives, and The MMQB's Albert Breer reported that the Broncos and Jets would attend the workout, as well.

According to NFL analyst Adam Rank, "I know you just traded for Jared Goff. But he's regressed the last couple of years ... with offensive guru Sean McVay. Maybe Goff can thrive with Anthony Lynn in Detroit. You know, the coach who was in charge during Justin Herbert's amazing rookie season? But I think we've seen enough of Goff to know what we're getting. Goff would be fine as, like, the backup in Kansas City or something. Fields could be your QB of the future."

Fields finished his 2020 season with the Buckeyes with 158 completions on 225 attempts, 2,100 passing yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions.

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance holds his second pro day Monday. Both Lions head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes attended his first workout.

