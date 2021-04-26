Maakaron: Detroit Lions Mock Draft

There are only three days to go until Day 1 of the 2021 NFL Draft takes place Thursday, April 29, in Cleveland, Ohio.

Brad Holmes and the Detroit Lions possess six total picks and have been effective in not revealing their plans ahead of an important draft for the organization's future.

“I still think that depth on both sides of the ball is of the utmost importance. I know you can probably take that as a fence answer, but I just can’t be more authentic with that," Holmes said at his pre-draft media session. "I look at both sides of the ball, and I just don’t think there’s ever enough depth in certain spots that you can field."

Here is my final mock draft attempting to predict which players the organization will include in this year's draft class.

First round, No. 7 overall: Oregon OT Penei Sewell

Despite opting out in 2020, Sewell is widely regarded as the best lineman in this year's draft.

In 2019, he finished as the top-graded offensive lineman in the nation and in Pro Football Focus history, with an overall mark of 95.5.

He allowed just one sack over 1,376 snaps in two seasons with the Ducks. His presence on Detroit's offensive line makes both the running and passing game better instantly.

The selection of Sewell sets Detroit's offensive line up for success for many years to come.

© Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Second round, No. 41 overall: Kentucky linebacker Jamin Davis

Davis had a remarkable 2020 season, and his draft stock has been elevating ever since.

As a sophomore, he finished with 32 total tackles and an interception.

Last season, Davis tallied 102 tackles, four tackles for loss, three interceptions and two passes defended for the Wildcats defense.

For a defense looking to add depth and talent, Davis fits the bill.

Brad McClenny, The Gainesville Sun, Imagn Content Services, LLC

Third round, No. 72 overall: Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins

Detroit finds another piece to add to their offense in the third round of this year's draft.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound wideout, who opted out of the 2020 season over concerns with the coronavirus pandemic, is a legitimate vertical threat with upper echelon ball skills.

He's a mismatch for smaller defensive backs on the outside, and can use his size to his advantage to come down with 50/50 balls.

© Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Third round, No. 101 overall: TCU safety Ar'Darius Washington

According to SI's NFL Draft Bible, Washington is "One of the better defensive backs to enter the 2021 NFL Draft. Washington measured in at his pro day at 5075 in height and weighed in at 178-pounds. He ran a 4.61 40-yard dash, benched 225-pounds 17 times, had a vertical jump of 37.5, a broad jump of 1007, ran his 20-yard shuttle at 4.10 seconds, and his three-cone at 7.06 seconds.

"The TCU defender posted a whopping 37 tackles in just nine games for the Horned Frogs. Washington was one of the better security blankets at the third level for his team. He plays with physicality and toughness, despite his size."

Fourth round, No. 112 overall: NC State nose tackle Alim McNeil

McNeill was utilized mostly as a nose tackle by the Wolfpack and demonstrated an ability to consistently create a push along the interior of the defensive line.

His pass-rush ability will be coveted by many teams in need of a solid defensive lineman, but he must improve against the run to become a full-time starter and remain in the league beyond his first contract.

Fifth round, No. 153 overall: Syracuse cornerback Trill Williams

Williams demonstrated an ability to be physical with receivers and showed he was a solid tackler against the run.

"Williams can play man coverage against receivers that lack suddenness and win in a straight line as he carries verticals and has good eye discipline. When tasked with covering quick slot receivers he lacks the twitch and feet to stick with them, which is why he was not a good fit in the slot, per the NFL Draft Bible. "He has clean feet in zone and anticipates routes coming behind him but does not trigger downhill to make plays on the ball. There is plenty of untapped potential that could translate to a press bail scheme as well. He will be a backup early on and has to contribute on special teams but has a chance to develop into a starter later in his rookie contract."