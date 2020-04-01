AllLions
PFF Shocks Lions Fans With Latest Mock Draft

John Maakaron

Many NFL experts and pundits agree that Ohio State defensive end Chase Young is among the most talented defensive players in this year's draft.

It is believed he is ready to join an organization and immediately pay dividends.

Some have even called Young a "generational talent" due to his relentless ability to pass rush and disrupt the game plan of the opposition.

It is widely assumed if Young fell to the Lions at No. 3, general manager Bob Quinn would trip over himself to hand in Detroit's selection.

Young would fit right in and immediately bolster Detroit's weakest unit of 2019.

Not so fast, according to Pro Football Focus. In their latest mock draft released Tuesday, Detroit passes on Young and still decides to select cornerback Jeff Okudah. 

"There’s an obvious debate between Okudah and his teammate, Chase Young, but the Lions’ man-coverage attack desperately needs more options on the back end, and Okudah’s production and measurables make him the top cornerback on the PFF draft board. Okudah has excellent movement size, speed and movement skills — all excellent fits for what the Lions need opposite new cornerback Desmond Trufant on the outside."

Oftentimes, Quinn has not drafted the player that everybody felt was the best player available.

Recall the Lions selecting an offensive linemen in the first round and even drafting a tight end last year with the No. 8 pick.

While it is quite challenging to conceive Detroit passing on Young, more and more pundits are verbalizing head coach Matt Patricia's defense values cover cornerbacks much more than pass rushers. 

It still would shock many here at SI All Lions if Detroit passed on Young, if he was available to be chosen.

Comments (1)
Lions4Ever
Lions4Ever

No chance, no way

