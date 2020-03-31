After the initial free agency acquisitions, many are assuming that Detroit will look to sure-up the defensive line by securing a defensive end with elite pass rushing skills in the 2020 NFL draft.

Those familiar with Matt Patricia's defensive scheme understand the current plan likely involves utilizing newly acquired linebacker Jamie Collins along with Jarrad Davis, Jahlani Tavai and Austin Bryant to play opposite of Trey Flowers.

While some may be content with relying on players already on the current roster, Detroit could benefit from acquiring more help for the defensive line.

Detroit could look at inexpensive targets like Brooks Reed or Benson Mayowa, or they could target available free agents like Everson Griffen or Kamalei Correa.

If general manager Bob Quinn and Co. have an eye for improving the defensive line via the draft, there are several high-end EDGE rushers Detroit could target.

Important to note, Lions defensive line coach Bo Davis was the defensive line coach at Alabama from 2014-15. So, there is likely some familiarity already in place with Anfernee Jennings.

If the Lions were to select Curtis Weaver in the draft, he would likely provide an instant, much-needed boost in the pass-rush department.

During the 2019 season, Weaver finished among the nation's leaders with 18.5 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks. It resulted in him taking home the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year award.

Not only was Bradlee Anae highly productive in college, but his skills translated well to the Senior Bowl, too.

He was graded as the second-best player in the game by PFF. He accumulated five quarterback pressures and three sacks on just 16 pass-rush snaps.

Securing more help for Flowers should remain a high priority for the Lions ahead of the 2020 season.

Related

Trading for Yannick Ngakoue Would Drastically Improve Lions Defense

Lions Select Cesar Ruiz in Todd McShay's Latest NFL Mock Draft

Better Fit: Everson Griffen or Vinny Curry?

Harmon: "I'm a Big Golladay Fan"