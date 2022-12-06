Power Rankings: Lions Are Bullying NFL Teams Every Week

Let’s explore what the media had to say about the Detroit Lions, after defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field.

Sports Illustrated

Week 14 rank: 20th

Previous rank: 26th

The Lions put up a whopping 40 points on the Jaguars Sunday, further elevating offensive coordinator Ben Johnson into one of the few no-brainer slots for vacant head coaching positions (both those that are actively open and ones to come).

USA Today

Week 14 rank: 18th

Previous rank: 21st

Despite a horrendous start to the season, the remaining schedule very much suggests this surging squad should get to eight or nine wins ... which might allow them to sneak into postseason.

Yahoo Sports

Week 14 rank: 16th

Previous rank: 20th

Imagine if the Lions had beat the Bills on Thanksgiving. That game that was tied until the final few seconds. As it stands, the Lions aren't totally dead in the NFC playoff race, which is impressive after a 1-6 start. Detroit is playing very well.

© Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

The Athletic

Week 14 rank: 15th

Previous rank: 19th

Find out just how good the offense can be. Detroit ranks ninth in offensive DVOA following its 40-point outburst in Sunday’s jubilant win over Jacksonville. Amon-Ra St. Brown had another big day with 11 receptions for 114 yards and two touchdowns, while Jared Goff threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns. The Lions are not dead yet in the playoff chase and probably have the best vibes of any sub-.500 team. With Jameson Williams making his season debut in a limited capacity, Detroit has a chance down the stretch to find out just how explosive it can be. All the more important with the Rams’ first-round pick at its disposal.

Sporting News

Week 14 rank: 22nd

Previous rank: 24th

The Lions roared at home offensively like they've done many times this season but Aidan Hutchinson and the young defense also flashed some big moments in a potential shootout. Jared Goff still has them alive for a playoff berth.

ESPN

Week 14 rank: 20th

Previous rank: 23rd

The Lions are pretty much money on the goal line, thanks to the strong rushing attack spearheaded by the backfield of Jamaal Williams and D'Andre Swift. The Lions are scoring touchdowns in the red zone 73.9% of the time. Williams also leads the league in total rushing touchdowns with 14 on the season as the team's preferred goal line threat, which has become a well-oiled machine when they need points.

The Ringer

Week 14 rank: 18th

Previous rank: 19th

The Lions have won four of their last five games and are playing their best football of the season right now. Headlined by WR Amon-Ra St. Brown and RB Jamaal Williams, the offense ranks sixth in points per game and EPA per drive. They can play bully ball with the best of them behind one of the league’s best offensive lines, and St. Brown has quickly become an essential cog in a surprisingly potent passing attack. In the nine games in which St. Brown has played more than 25 offensive snaps, the Lions are third in EPA per pass play. It all might be a moot point in terms of playoff contention for this season, but for the first time in a long time, the Lions are playing well in December.