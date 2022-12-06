Lions Fans Again Debate Team Claiming Baker Mayfield

Quarterback Baker Mayfield successfully asked for and received his request to be waived by the Carolina Panthers.

"This is a tough business,'' Panthers coach Steve Wilks said Monday. "Sitting in this seat, it was a tough decision on my part, but something I felt like was the best move for the team moving forward.''

The decision to part ways with Mayfield was reportedly mutually agreed upon between both parties.

It is likely a decision the 27-year-old decided was in his best interest, as the San Francisco 49ers recently lost starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo for the season with a broken foot.

Despite quarterback Jared Goff playing at high level, the debate online continues regarding adding a new backup to the Lions roster.

"Every week has been really a little bit different job description, believe it or not, what we’ve asked him to do or what we need him to do," Dan Campbell said about Goff Monday. "But here’s the one consistent is man, just make the right decisions, take care of the football and he’s done that. And that’s five weeks going now and that’s a big part of the reason why we’re winning. He’s making very smart decisions and we were going to put a lot on him yesterday with his arm. This was going to be a big -- put it in the air, we just felt like that was the way to attack this team. And he did that and then some.”

Currently, Detroit sits 15th in the waiver order, as the order is based on current standings following the conclusion of Week 3.

Here is a sample of fans debating whether or not general manager Brad Holmes should put in a waiver claim for the controversial quarterback.