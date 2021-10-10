Predictions: Lions-Vikings

The SI All Lions staff provides its predictions for the Week 5 contest between the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings.

John Maakaron

I do not believe many pundits will predict the Lions heading on the road and leaving U.S. Bank Stadium with the victory this week.

The Lions keep preaching that they need to correct mistakes and stop shooting themselves in the foot.

Unfortunately, the reason mistakes and miscommunication keep occurring is the roster is young and not talented enough to consistently execute what the coaching staff is asking for.

Detroit will struggle to contain running back Dalvin Cook and star wideout Justin Jefferson.

This could end up being Detroit's ugliest loss of the season.

Vikings 44, Lions 19

Christian Booher

It appears as though the Lions will be short-handed, heading into their trip to Minnesota. Even though T.J. Hockenson is active, his play could be limited. If he is impacted in any way with a banged-up knee, the passing game is doomed. Detroit won’t be able to get anything going offensively, as the O-line, consisting of three backups, will struggle against the Vikings' pass rush. Expect another "competitive" loss for the Lions.

Vikings 24, Lions 13

Vito Chirco

The Lions walk into enemy territory for a second straight week, in this Week 5 NFC North divisional matchup with the Minnesota Vikings. Multiple Detroit players are banged up going into this contest, including tight end T.J. Hockenson, running backs D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams and left tackle Penei Sewell. It certainly doesn't bode well for the already undermanned Lions. Then, there's also the fact that Detroit will try to defend Vikings receivers Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen with the likes of Bobby Price and Jerry Jacobs -- two inexperienced defensive backs that are expected to be overmatched against Minnesota's star receiving duo. All in all, I don't think Dan Campbell & Co. stand much of a chance in this road tilt, leading to yet another Lions loss to open up the 2021 campaign.

Vikings 27, Lions 14

Camren Clouthier

The Lions had their best chance to get a win last weekend against the Bears, but obviously, that did not work out. Honestly, I don’t see the Lions winning this one, or even coming close. But, hopefully, they can stay competitive for all four quarters. I expect the Lions will get trampled by the likes of Adam Thielen, Dalvin Cook and Kirk Cousins. For Detroit, I’m curious to see if anyone will step up and solidify that CB position, or if it will be more of the same.

Vikings 42, Lions 10

Daniel Kelly

Winless Detroit is going to face a 1-3 Vikings team that has its back up against the wall. Minnesota head coach Mike Zimmer’s chair is starting to heat up, and patience is running thin with QB Kirk Cousins, as well. None of this bodes well for Detroit. The Vikings have too many weapons, and the Lions don’t have enough.

Vikings 27, Lions 13

Adam Strozynski

The Detroit Lions come limping into their matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.

T.J. Hockenson is dealing with a knee injury. Penei Sewell has been limited all week with an ankle injury. Frank Ragnow was placed on IR due to turf toe. Both D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams have been limited by injuries, as well.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Lions are covered in band-aids and with the most solid part of this team banged up, I don't see a way that they survive this road test.

Vikings 31, Lions 17