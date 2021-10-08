Sewell, Hockenson Both Could Play against Vikings

Detroit could have two key pieces of its offense for its Week 5 matchup against the Vikings.

Already beaten up enough when it comes to injuries, the Detroit Lions could hardly handle the loss of two of their most promising young players.

When it comes to T.J. Hockenson and Penei Sewell, the team may have dodged a bullet. After both have been limited participants in practice this week, Lions head coach Dan Campbell told reporters Friday that they could each end up playing Sunday at Minnesota.

Both Sewell and Hockenson have dealt with injuries during the past week of practice. Sewell didn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday, due to an ankle injury. Alhough he was not an official participant in practice, he did do some individual work on the side during Thursday’s workout.

Meanwhile, Hockenson didn’t practice Wednesday, but was limited Thursday, as he nurses a knee injury. Both will be evaluated after Friday’s practice to see whether they can go against the Vikings.

Sewell and Hockenson are two core pieces on the Lions’ offense, as it rebuilds and prepares for the future. Both have been bright spots despite the 0-4 start, as Sewell has emerged as a solid offensive line option and Hockenson has been the team’s most reliable receiver.

If Sewell is unable to go, the Lions could elect to slide Halapoulivaati Vaitai from guard to tackle, using second-year pro Logan Stenberg at guard to fill the void left by Vaitai. Another option would be Will Holden, whom the Lions picked up after Taylor Decker was placed on injured reserve.

The Lions have been without Decker, the team’s longest-tenured lineman and starting left tackle, for the entire season, after he suffered a finger injury. He’s expected to return sometime soon, though it’s highly unlikely he does so against the Vikings, according to Campbell.

Hockenson’s absence would leave a large void in the passing game. Through four games, he has 22 catches for 215 yards and two touchdowns. He leads the team in receiving yards, and is second in receptions behind only D’Andre Swift.

Without Hockenson, the Lions would have to turn to Darren Fells, who is the only other tight end on the roster. Fullback Jason Cabinda would likely take the role of second tight end.

The Lions have struggled with injuries. Starting center Frank Ragnow and outside linebacker Romeo Okwara both went on injured reserve this week, after suffering injuries in the loss to Chicago. Meanwhile, defensive backs Jeff Okudah and Ifeatu Melifonwu suffered injuries in the first two weeks of the season.