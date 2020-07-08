AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

2020 Preview: Projecting Trey Flowers' Stats

Vito Chirco

Defensive end Trey Flowers had big expectations going into last season after inking a five-year, $90 million deal with the Lions.

He was coming off a 7.5-sack, 57-tackle campaign in his last season with Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots.

He basically matched that stat line in his first campaign in the Motor City. He suited up for 15 games, and logged seven sacks and 51 total tackles.

The seven sacks matched ex-Detroit linebacker Devon Kennard for the team lead.

It was a good year from the University of Arkansas product, but it wasn't exactly what the Lions fanbase expected due to his expensive contract.

ESPN's Mike Clay projects him to produce a similar stat line in 2020.

Clay's projection has the sixth-year pro finishing with approximately seven sacks (7.1) plus 53 combined tackles.  

While a repeat of his production from last year would be far from horrible, it would still leave a large sect of the Detroit fanbase unhappy.

As part of his present contract, he is set to make $56 million in guaranteed money until the conclusion of the 2023 campaign.

That is the third-most guaranteed money among all defensive ends in the league today, according to Spotrac. 

He only trails the Chiefs' Frank Clark ($62.3M) and the Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence ($65M) in the category.

Clark and Lawrence, on a multi-year basis, have both been significantly more productive than Flowers, though.

Over the course of the last three seasons, Clark and Lawrence have each averaged 10 sacks a year.

Flowers, meanwhile, has averaged seven.

For all the money Flowers is making, he needs to record 10 sacks in 2020 in order to live up to the bill, especially with the rest of the Lions' pass-rushing unit being rather subpar.  

However, I don't see it happening.

My projection is that he'll record a career-high 8.5 sacks, to go along with 55 total tackles.

It wouldn't be too shabby of a year for the big man, but it still would likely leave a sizable amount of Detroit supporters unsatisfied at season's end.

Related

Nate Burleson's Biggest Career Regret: 'Trying to Save That Pizza While Driving'

3 Major Question Marks for Lions' Defense ahead of Training Camp

Ranking the NFC North's Secondaries

Should Detroit Lions Extend Matthew Stafford's Contract?

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Should the Detroit Lions Extend Matthew Stafford's Contract?

Matthew Stafford's current contract ends after the 2023 season. Should the Detroit Lions offer him a new contract?

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Ranking the NFC North's Secondaries

How does the Lions secondary rank among the competition in the NFC North? Read more.

Jason Ross Jr.

by

Will Ragatz

Matthew Stafford Improved When Calvin Johnson Retired

Read more on how Matthew Stafford improved in almost every statistical category once Calvin Johnson retired.

Logan Lamorandier

by

Lions4Ever

Can Kenny Golladay Become Elite in 2020?

Can fourth-year wide receiver Kenny Golladay place himself among the elite wide receivers in the NFL in 2020?

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

3 College Defensive Backs Lions Should Keep an Eye On

Taking a look at three college defensive backs the Detroit Lions should keep an eye on from the 2021 NFL Draft class

Vito Chirco

by

Da Ti

Matthew Stafford's Trick Play Listed as Lions' Top Play of the Decade

Matthew Stafford completely fooled the Dallas Cowboys back in 2013.

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Ex-Lions Wide Receiver Nate Burleson Explains Biggest Regret of His Career

Former Detroit Lions wide receiver Nate Burleson reveals his biggest career regret. Read more.

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

3 Major Question Marks for Detroit Lions' Defense

Can Matt Patricia solve these challenges on defense ahead of the 2020 NFL season? Read more.

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Will D'Andre Swift Rush for 1,000 Yards His Rookie Season?

Vito Chirco and Logan Lamorandier recap the week's Detroit Lions news

Vito Chirco

by

Footballfan55

LB Jahlani Tavai Has Close Call on Fourth of July

Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai posts photos and videos of fireworks accident

John Maakaron

by

Andria m