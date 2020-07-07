AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Nate Burleson's Biggest Career Regret: 'Trying to Save that Pizza While Driving'

John Maakaron

Back in 2013, the leading receiver for the Detroit Lions was current NFL analyst and rising media star Nate Burleson.

In an early morning auto accident back in September of 2013, Burleson suffered a broken arm. 

According to reports, Burleson was driving on I-696 after watching “Monday Night Football” with teammates. 

He suffered the arm injury after failing to catch an object that fell off of his seat. 

It was later revealed that the veteran wide receiver was trying to save a pizza.

When asked recently what his biggest career regret was, the "Good Morning Football" host explained why the accident was the biggest regret of his career.

Burleson explained: 

"My biggest regret? Trying to save that pizza while driving. I'm dead serious. I swerved three or four times during that 2013 incident and remember getting out of the car to check my legs. There was a short sigh of relief when I realized my legs were fine, but that's when I noticed my arm was broken (an injury that required surgery). I looked down and remember saying out loud, 'I just messed up OUR season.'

Who knows how that season would've played out or how many more years I would've been in the league if it weren't for that deep dish pizza. For the record, though, I still eat it all the time. I just have it delivered now."

Detroit held a record of 2-1 at the time and Burleson was performing well for his squad. 

He was subsequently forced to miss seven games and the team finished with a disappointing 7-9 record, out of the playoffs. 

That 2013 also season ended up being the last for Burleson in the league. 

Related

3 Major Question Marks for Lions' Defense ahead of Training Camp

Ranking the NFC North's Secondaries

Should Detroit Lions Extend Matthew Stafford's Contract?

All Lions: Matthew Stafford's Trick Play Listed as Top Play of Decade

3 College Defensive Backs Lions Should Keep an Eye On

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Lions4Ever
Lions4Ever

Tell me the Lions aren’t cursed! Haha this was a funny story I had totally forgot about

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Should the Detroit Lions Extend Matthew Stafford's Contract?

Matthew Stafford's current contract ends after the 2023 season. Should the Detroit Lions offer him a new contract?

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Ranking the NFC North's Secondaries

How does the Lions secondary rank among the competition in the NFC North? Read more.

Jason Ross Jr.

by

DetroitsFinest1

Matthew Stafford Improved When Calvin Johnson Retired

Read more on how Matthew Stafford improved in almost every statistical category once Calvin Johnson retired.

Logan Lamorandier

by

Footballfan55

Can Kenny Golladay Become Elite in 2020?

Can fourth-year wide receiver Kenny Golladay place himself among the elite wide receivers in the NFL in 2020?

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

3 College Defensive Backs Lions Should Keep an Eye On

Taking a look at three college defensive backs the Detroit Lions should keep an eye on from the 2021 NFL Draft class

Vito Chirco

by

ATK49

Will D'Andre Swift Rush for 1,000 Yards His Rookie Season?

Vito Chirco and Logan Lamorandier recap the week's Detroit Lions news

Vito Chirco

by

Footballfan55

Matthew Stafford's Trick Play Listed as Lions' Top Play of the Decade

Matthew Stafford completely fooled the Dallas Cowboys back in 2013.

John Maakaron

by

ATK49

LB Jahlani Tavai Has Close Call on Fourth of July

Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai posts photos and videos of fireworks accident

John Maakaron

by

Andria m

3 Major Question Marks for Detroit Lions' Defense

Can Matt Patricia solve these challenges on defense ahead of the 2020 NFL season? Read more.

John Maakaron

Lions D'Andre Swift Signs Rookie Contract

2020 second-round pick D'Andre Swift signs four-year contract with Detroit Lions. Read more.

John Maakaron

by

Andria m