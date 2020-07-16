Every team needs a reliable deep-threat receiver, and the Lions are lucky enough to possess two of them.

One of them is the well-known Kenny Golladay. And the other is the lesser-known Marvin Jones Jr.

Jones finished with his lowest yards per catch average since 2015 in 13 games a season ago (12.6), but still managed to produce nine touchdown receptions -- the second-highest amount of his career.

ESPN NFL prognosticator Mike Clay expects Jones to see an uptick in that yards per reception average in 2020.

He's projecting Jones to record 62 receptions for 888 yards and seven scores -- good for an average of about 14.3 yards per catch.

Such a season would closely resemble the ninth-year wideout's yards per reception mark from 2018 when he accumulated 14.5 yards a catch, albeit in just nine games.

During his last season of playing in 16 games -- which came in 2017 -- he amassed a career-best 1,101 receiving yards and an NFL-high 18 yds./reception.

He was only 27 years old then, so those same numbers shouldn't be expected from Jones this upcoming season.

However, in an offense that emphasizes throwing the deep ball with second-year Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell calling the shots, Jones should be able to thrive -- as long as he's able to stay healthy for the entirety of the season.

My personal projection is that he produces a stat line of 58 catches, 870 yards and seven TDs -- good for an average of 15 yards a reception.

And once again, he'll be a solid No. 2 receiver for longtime Detroit franchise passer Matthew Stafford.

