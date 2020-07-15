AllLions
Local Sports Radio Debates If Dak Prescott Should Be Next Lions Quarterback

John Maakaron

If the Detroit Lions wanted to move on Matthew Stafford following the 2020 season, could Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys be next in line?

A Detroit sports radio station is debating that very notion.

On the Wednesday edition of the "Karsch and Anderson" afternoon radio show, it was discussed how the ordeal taking place in Dallas could impact the Lions. 

Wednesday is the deadline for Prescott and the Cowboys to reach an agreement on a long-term contract. 

Dallas' franchise passer recently signed a one-year tender contract worth $31.4 million.

Per CBS Sports, Prescott is ranked as the fifth-best QB, while Stafford is ranked seventh.

While it is fairly agreed upon the struggles of the organization do not rest squarely on Stafford's shoulders, there remain underlying frustrations from supporters who recognize the team has not had enough success with Stafford under center. 

Many would not want to compensate Prescott at a far greater rate than Stafford since most believe Stafford is a far better quarterback, even at this point in their careers. 

In his four seasons in Dallas, Prescott has started all 64 possible games and has lead the Cowboys to two division titles, two playoff appearances, and one playoff victory in 2019. 

Stafford has only appeared in the postseason on three occasions but has yet to be a part of a team that won a playoff game.

While it is a fun debate to wonder what could occur if Stafford played for Dallas and if Prescott played in Detroit, that scenario is not likely to happen. 

The likely next quarterback of the Detroit Lions will come from the NFL Draft. 

Comments (4)
No. 1-2
Lions4Ever
Lions4Ever

Everyone is certain Dak is not better than Stafford, but it hasn’t worked with #9. I wouldn’t be thrilled but I’m ready to consider someone else

ATK49
ATK49

What a wild debate! Dak would cost much more and while I would be ok if Stafford was gone, I would look to the draft

