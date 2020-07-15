Jeff Okudah's Contract Details Revealed

When Jeff Okudah signed his rookie contract with the Detroit Lions, he commented on social media that he wanted to make the 2020 season special.

"LFG! Let’s make this year special 313," Okudah tweeted.

The third overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft is now in the fold for an organization that is in need of young, talented playmakers.

Details of Okudah's contract have emerged, and it includes a hefty signing bonus.

According to Aaron Wilson of The Houston Chronicle, Okudah's fully guaranteed contract is worth $33.528 million, and includes a $21.944 million signing bonus.

Okudah's agreement also includes third day of training camp roster bonuses of $1.354 million, $2.7643 million and $4.172 million in 2021, 2022 and 2023, respectively.

New Detroit defensive coordinator Cory Undlin has been impressed with Okudah's work ethic, even pointing out how focused Detroit's first-round pick has been during meetings.

"The guy is nonstop, to the point where it's like, 'Jeff, can we talk about something...can we not talk about football for like five minutes? Can we talk about something else? Do you do anything else?' That's how he's wired," Undlin commented.

"I've been nothing but impressed with him since day one," Undlin said. "You know, with this Zoom thing, I've spent a lot of time with Jeff. I think the people in Detroit and Lions fans are going to really, really like him not only as a player but as a person. Jeff is driven, like few men I've been around in this profession."

