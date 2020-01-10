Pros and Cons of Lions Acquiring QB Case Keenum

Not surprisingly, when Matthew Stafford went down with a back injury against the Raiders, the Lions chances of having a successful season ended.

What did surprise some was the team not winning a single game after going to backup quarterbacks Jeff Driskel and then David Blough to end the season.

General Manager Bob Quinn can no longer rely upon inexperienced backups, just in case Stafford goes down again next season.

The mandate has been given by ownership to have the team in playoff contention next season. Quinn and Co. can ill afford to assume that the injury excuse can be used for two consecutive seasons.

Lets take a look at the pros and cons of Detroit acquiring veteran quarterback Case Keenum this offseason to backup Stafford.

QB Case Keenum © Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Pros

Keenum has vast experience as a backup in the NFL. At 31 years old, he could be brought in to bridge the gap while the organization decides which young quarterback to target to develop in the coming years.

The Lions reportedly showed interest in Keenum last year. His price tag should be reasonable and that would make him a reasonable option to acquire.

In 2017, Keenum threw for 3,547 yards and 22 touchdowns for the Minnesota Vikings. Minnesota finished the season with a 13-3 record and the Keenum-led squad lost to the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.

Last season, he started ten games for the Washington Redskins.

He finished with 1,707 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Cons

Keenum has had quite the interesting journey in the NFL. Multiple teams have given up on him.

He has reached journey-man status, yet has shown flashes of brilliance when he was all but counted out.

When things go south, he tends to struggle to find his way out of tough stretches.

In his first real opportunity to be a starting quarterback, Keenum played poorly in 2016 for the Los Angeles Rams.

He finished last in the league in QBR, 27th out of 30 quarterbacks in QB rating, 28th in interception percentage and 29th in touchdown percentage.

