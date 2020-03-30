Ranking Detroit Lions Offseason Acquisitions

The offseason acquisitions made by general manager Bob Quinn have not significantly modified pundits perceptions of the team.

In a power ranking released by ESPN, the Lions are sitting at the No. 29 spot, up one position from a previous ranking released back in February.

All of the transactions have reflected the organization's attempt to build a roster that adheres to the demands of Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia both on and off the field.

Here are the rankings for the 13 offseason additions made so far:

13. WR Geremy Davis

Davis excelled as a wide receiver in college, as he set many records during his time at the University of Connecticut. This offseason, Detroit has made a concerted effort to bolster its special teams unit.

Detroit general manager Bob Quinn previously added special teams contributors Miles Killebrew, Tony McRae and Jayron Kearse.

12. LB Eric Lee

Detroit continued to add depth at linebacker by acquiring Eric Lee.

Lee played collegiately at Kansas State, and was drafted by the Vikings in the seventh round of the 2017 draft.

With an extensive special teams resume, Lee will have a leg up in the competition for a roster position in 2020.

11. CB Tony McRae

McRae was a solid contributor on the Bengals’ special teams unit, earning a PFF grade of 72.4.

He is now reunited with new Lions special teams coordinator Brayden Coombs, and is expected to compete with Dee Virgin, C.J. Moore and Mike Ford for snaps on special teams.

10. WR Geronimo Allison

In four seasons with Green Bay, Allison recorded 89 receptions for 1,045 yards and six touchdowns.

In 2018, Allison was on the verge of a breakout season prior to suffering a groin injury that prematurely ended his season.

Before the injury, he secured 20 catches for 303 yards and two touchdowns.

9. Safety Jaryon Kearse

Kearse has the ability to thrive on special teams -- evidenced by his performance the last four years in Minnesota. At 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, he is considered a towering safety.

Kearse only has five career starts on his resume. In 2019, he secured 28 tackles and one interception for the Vikings.

8. QB Chase Daniel

While Daniel is a decent backup quarterback, he's only started five games after 10 years in the league. Sure, he's better than last year's backups in Jeff Driskel and David Blough. However, he's no true threat to longtime Lions passer Matthew Stafford.

7. LB Reggie Ragland

Ragland had a breakout season in 2018, recording 86 tackles. However, he saw a dip in his production in 2019.

Standing at 6-foot-2, 252 pounds, Ragland will be called upon to assist in improving Detroit's defense against the run -- an area Detroit struggled mightily in all throughout 2019.

6. DT Nick Williams

Williams is a decent pass rusher that recorded six sacks a year ago with the Bears. However, he's never been a full-time starter in his career, and is already 30 years old. As a result, it's not likely that his best football is ahead of him.

5. RT Halapoulivaati Vaitai

Despite being widely considered Detroit's worst and riskiest acquisition, Vaitai has the opportunity to thrive on Detroit's offensive line.

He's never started a full season's worth of games. And the most games he's ever started in a single season is 10 -- which came back in 2017. Sure, he'll only be 27 come the start of the 2020 regular season -- he turns 27 on June 16 -- and could, in fact, be entering the prime of his career.

4. CB Desmond Trufant

The veteran cornerback -- a first-round pick of the Falcons in the 2013 draft -- has had a solid career. But, his best football is likely behind him, as he'll be 30 come the start of the 2020 campaign.

He ended 2019 with a career-high four interceptions, but only played in nine games.

3. NT Danny Shelton

This is one of the Lions' best acquisitions this offseason. Quinn & Co. needed to find a replacement for Damon "Snacks" Harrison along the interior of the defensive line, and did so in adding the 26-year-old Shelton.

The former Patriot finished with three sacks and 61 tackles -- both career-high marks -- a year ago.

2. LB Jamie Collins

Collins is a nice veteran linebacker with serious Patriots ties. He spent parts of five years in New England, and experienced a major bounce-back campaign in 2019 while donning a Patriots uni. However, he was largely unproductive in two-and-a-half years with Cleveland. So, the verdict is still out on whether he can be productive outside of New England.

1. Safety Duron Harmon

The former Patriot has played a lot of free safety in his time in the NFL. In fact, according to PFF, he's lined up in the regular season at the position 91.5 percent of the time since 2015.

And along the way, he's earned a 92.6 coverage grade at FS -- tied for sixth-best among safeties.

