Ranking Detroit Lions' Top Plays of 2020: No. 10

SI All Lions reveals its No. 10 play of the Detroit Lions' 2020 season.

Even though 2020 only resulted in five wins, there were plenty of bright spots for the Detroit Lions.

Although Jeff Okudah played in only nine games and dealt with numerous injuries, he still made a handful of plays that reminded fans why he was worthy of the third overall choice in the 2020 NFL Draft.

None of these plays were bigger than his first career interception, which occurred on Sept. 27, 2020, against the Arizona Cardinals.

With the Lions leading by a point, 17-16, the Cardinals were mounting a drive. Facing a third-and-12, Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray took a snap, took a five-step dropback and looked downfield. With the Lions bringing pressure, Murray was forced to roll to his right.

Murray threw from his own 30-yard line, looking for star receiver DeAndre Hopkins. With the ball in the air, Okudah dove in front of the pass and picked it off.

Upon catching the ball at his own 44-yard line and not being touched, Okudah rose and ran up the sideline. He slipped off one tackler, and ran for 36 yards before being upended out of bounds.

Okudah celebrated with teammates, while Murray trotted off the field with his head down.

“I was tired of being disrespected by everyone,” Okudah said after the game. “I think the whole defense was tired of being disrespected. The whole team was tired of being disrespected.”

The Lions would capitalize on the opportunity, as Matt Prater booted a field goal through the uprights.

Murray would lead the Cardinals to a go-ahead touchdown, but Prater nailed field goals on each of the Lions’ last two possessions to win the game, 26-23 -- good for their first win of the season.

