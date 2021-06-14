NFL Analyst Says It's Time to Hop on Dan Campbell Bandwagon

NFL analyst Adam Schein explains why he believes now is the time to believe in Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell.

While new Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has rubbed cynics the wrong way, he has also endeared himself to fans looking for a new way of coaches leading their beloved team.

NFL analyst Adam Schein recently compiled his annual list of nine bandwagons to hop on in 2021.

While it is not expected that the Lions' will win many games in 2021, Schein believes it is time to get in on the early hype surrounding Detroit's new head man.

"This is a future play. But I'm in," Schein writes. "I love Campbell's toughness and general approach. It's contagious. And the Lions, who have been rebuilding since 1957, needed this kind of figure. Campbell also put together a sensational coaching staff, featuring gems like Duce Staley, Aaron Glenn and Anthony Lynn. It's gold."

Unlike previous regimes, the Lions social media and video teams have excelled at featuring the outgoing personality of the organization's first-time NFL head coach.

"I couldn't stop watching the reaction from Campbell and new GM Brad Holmes when they drafted offensive tackle Penei Sewell, who will represent toughness and greatness," Schein noted further. "Campbell and Holmes are culture-changers -- and Sewell's a culture-changing player."

Heading into the 2021 season, many analysts and pundits understand that Campbell will be looking to slow the game down by running the football and building around new signal-caller Jared Goff, who is looking to rebound after a subpar 2020 season.

Schein concluded, "The 2021 season won't be easy, but I think we'll see the seeds of change with the franchise. Campbell will run the ball with D'Andre Swift and try to win games in the trenches, where the Lions are pretty stout on both sides of the football. Jared Goff was undoubtedly subpar last season, but he can still play when he's well-protected and stays within himself."

More from SI All Lions:

Sheila Ford Hamp Questioned Brad Holmes about Need for Wide Receiver

Are Things Really Different for the Detroit Lions?

Tyrell Crosby Appreciates Fan Support Amid Trade Rumors

3 Keys to Success for Romeo Okwara in 2021

What We Learned From the Detroit Lions' 2021 Minicamp