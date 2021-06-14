Sheila Ford Hamp Questioned Brad Holmes about Need for Wide Receiver

Behind-the-scenes look at the Detroit Lions, as they went through the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Detroit Lions video team has provided an in-depth, behind-the-scenes look at the team's "war room" during the 2021 NFL Draft.



Starting with their selection of offensive lineman Penei Sewell, general manager Brad Holmes and Co. provided a look at the reasoning and excitement level for each draft selection made.

The excitement level for second-round pick Levi Onwuzurike was just as high from Detroit's organization.

Head coach Dan Campbell excitedly claimed he 'willed it' into existence, as the team wondered if an organization like the Washington Football Team would select a pass-rusher ahead of them.

Near the halfway point of the 40-minute video and ahead of the selection of nose tackle Alim McNeill, principal owner Sheila Ford Hamp is shown asking Holmes about the team's need for a wide receiver.

"What would we do if we don't get a receiver out of the draft," Ford Hamp asked.



"Well, we'll still look at all those receivers," Holmes explained to Ford Hamp. "You know, we still have the USC kid (Amon-Ra St. Brown) and all of those kids so we'll still be in a position to get one because of the depth at that position. Really, McNeill is the only real nose tackle."

Detroit indeed was able to select St. Brown, a wideout they scouted and targeted in the fourth-round of the draft.

“Well, from the sounds of it, after we drafted St. Brown, I felt like people finally would get off my ass about not getting a receiver,” Holmes said. “Besides that, no. We just achieved the goal of we stuck to what we said that we were going to do and that’s just getting good football players, and get the best football players that fit what we’re looking for. I believe that’s what we set out to do and that’s what we did. That’s what we feel good about.”

