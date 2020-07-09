AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Realistic Expectations for T.J. Hockenson in Year No. 2

Logan Lamorandier

Recently, Detroit Lions second-year tight end T.J. Hockenson has been working out with fellow former Iowa tight end and 2019 All-Pro George Kittle.

The Hockenson hype and comparisons to Kittle have already begun for 2020.

Coming off a season-ending ankle injury, there were some questions as to just how healthy Hockenson was at this point in time. 

If the workout videos are any indication, Hockenson appears to be well on his way to a full recovery.

Considering that Hockenson was a top-10 draft pick a year ago, expectations are still sky-high for the young player. 

Unfortunately, the tight end position has a notoriously large learning curve.

Oftentimes, it’s not until year three when teams start seeing top-notch production from a tight end.

Using some examples of a few of the top tight ends currently in the game, let’s compare and contrast what Hockenson needs to do in his second season in order to keep a similar career trajectory with some of the league's best.

The general consensus for the top three tight ends right now in the NFL are Kittle, Travis Kelce and Zach Ertz. 

In Kittle’s second year in the NFL, he really blew up. 

On a whopping 136 targets, he amassed 88 receptions, 1,377 yards and five touchdowns.

Kelce put up 67 receptions, 862 yards and five touchdowns on 87 targets his second year.

Lastly, in Ertz’s second season in the league, he saw 89 targets, 58 catches, 702 yards and three touchdowns.

Now, unlike the other aforementioned players, Hockenson was the only first-round pick of the group. 

The draft status does alter the outlook of how quickly a player should contribute. However, the situation and scheme a tight end is in also greatly impact production.

It would be unwise to expect Kittle-like targets and volume for Hockenson when the Lions are loaded with receiving weapons. 

Hockenson is very unlikely to be the focal point of the offense on a weekly basis. 

Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford also has a penchant for spreading the ball around.

If Hockenson can stay healthy all year, I think you can call 62 receptions, 725 yards and five touchdowns a success -- basically doubling his stat line from 2019. 

That would be on par with some of the other greats at the position, and would show enough growth to prevent fans from prematurely calling him a bust.

Related

3 Overpaid Detroit Lions in 2020

Top NFC North Linebackers

Quintez Cephus and Jason Huntley Sign Contracts with Lions

3 Defensive Stats the Lions Must Improve Upon in 2020

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Exec Says Matthew Stafford Not in a Position to Maximize His Ability

Multiple NFL executives wonder what has Matthew Stafford really accomplished in his NFL career. Read more.

John Maakaron

by

Jon47

Should the Detroit Lions Extend Matthew Stafford's Contract?

Matthew Stafford's current contract ends after the 2023 season. Should the Detroit Lions offer him a new contract?

John Maakaron

by

Robots

Top 5 NFC North Linebackers

Ranking the top five NFC North linebackers entering the 2020 NFL season

Jason Ross Jr.

by

DetroitsFinest1

3 Overpaid Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions might not receive the intended value from these three current players on the active roster. Read more.

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Season Preview: Lions at Cardinals

Read more on the Lions' Week 3 opponent, the Arizona Cardinals, in this SI All Lions season preview.

Jason Ross Jr.

by

Lions4Ever

Ranking the NFC North's Secondaries

How does the Lions secondary rank among the competition in the NFC North? Read more.

Jason Ross Jr.

by

Lions4Ever

Pros and Cons of Lions Signing Safety Eric Reid

Diving into the pros and cons of the Detroit Lions signing free-agent NFL safety Eric Reid

Logan Lamorandier

by

DetroitsFinest1

3 Defensive Stats the Lions Must Improve Upon in 2020

Logan Lamorandier provides three defensive stats the Detroit Lions must improve upon in 2020

Logan Lamorandier

by

DetroitsFinest1

Former Lions QB Josh Johnson is Co-Founder of Esports Media Company

Former Detroit Lions Quarterback Josh Johnson is one of the co-founders of the Ultimate Gaming League.

John Maakaron

by

ATK49

Projecting Trey Flowers' 2020 Stats

Projecting Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers' stats for the upcoming 2020 NFL season. Read more.

Vito Chirco

by

ATK49