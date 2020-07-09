Top 5 NFC North Linebackers

Having versatile linebackers that can perform against both the pass and run on a consistent basis are hard to find.

The vocal leadership that comes along with the linebacker position can also play an integral role on and off the field.

Let’s take a look now at the top five linebackers that the NFC North has to offer:

5.) Lions' Jamie Collins

Collins brings a nice veteran presence and serious Patriots ties to the Lions' linebackers room.

He spent parts of five years in New England, and experienced a major bounce-back campaign in 2019 while donning a Patriots uni.

Of the 100 off-ball linebackers that played in 20 percent of their teams' snaps in 2019, Collins was in the top 15 for both pass-rush and coverage grades, according to Pro Football Focus.

In fact, he was one of three linebackers to land in the top 15 of both those categories.

He's expected to play a major role in revamping Detroit's subpar linebackers group from a year ago.

4.) Vikings’ Anthony Barr

Coming off a 79-tackle season in 2019, Barr paired up with Eric Kendricks -- who we’ll get to later on -- to produce one of the NFL’s best tandems at linebacker.

The four-time Pro Bowler isn’t known for being quite as consistent as Kendricks, but he’s been more than trustworthy when it comes to bringing down ball carriers at an efficient rate.

Standing tall at 6-foot-5, 255 pounds, Barr is one of the NFL’s largest linebackers, and he's a difficult man to escape.

His 2.5 missed-tackle rate was third-best in the NFL a season ago.

While his sack numbers did take a dip in 2019, the 28-year old's tackling ability and range really came into play against the run last season.

The Vikings were one of the best in the business when it came to containing opponents on the perimeter of the box.

With Barr heading into the second year of a five-year deal, the Vikings are set to have one of the best linebacker groups again in 2020.

3.) Bears’ Danny Trevathan

We mentioned the versatility needed to play linebacker in the modern day NFL.

Danny Trevathan has proved throughout his career to be an elite run defender who is more than capable of dropping back in coverage.

The veteran linebacker was given a three-year contract extension this offseason, after a year that was cut short by injury. But, he still managed to prove his worth.

With 70 tackles in nine games, he was on pace to eclipse 100 combined tackles for a second consecutive season.

The Bears’ defense was good, but the numbers tell us it was even better with Trevathan on the field.

With Trevathan, the Bears allowed 17.4 points per game last season and 94 rushing yards. Without him, Chicago gave up 20.1 points per game and 112.3 rushing yards per game.

His presence has also been felt in the locker room and specifically, with the mentorship and development of Roquan Smith, whose potential is sky high.

Barring injury, Trevathan could certainly eclipse 100 tackles, and be an indispensable figure in what should be a very good Bears defense.

2.) Bears’ Roquan Smith

Coming in at No. 2, Smith is perhaps one of the more intriguing names on this list.

He's compelling to break down because he’s still in search of all-around consistency, but he's brimming with immense potential after back-to-back seasons featuring at least 100 combined tackles to begin his NFL career.

The former No. 8 overall pick was a key cog in the Bears’ return to the playoffs during his rookie year.

He registered 121 combined tackles, and showed off the instincts and athleticism that made him such a mouth-watering product coming out of Georgia.

The second-year totals didn’t quite live up to expectations, but he did play four less games.

His athletic ability is well worth reiterating. Not only is he a well-equipped pass rusher, but also very capable of tracking down pass catchers in the open field,

The 2020 season will be an interesting year for Smith to prove any sort of doubt regarding his game.

1.) Vikings’ Eric Kendricks

Five years into his career, Kendricks is coming off a well-deserved first-team All-Pro selection.

The 2019 campaign produced a fourth consecutive season with at least 100 combined tackles, in addition to the impact that he had in the passing game.

According to Pro Football Focus, the 28-year-old has forced 40 pass incompletions since 2015 -- the most among any linebacker in that time span.

Kendricks also ranks fifth in combined tackles since 2015.

He’s proven to be one of the most consistent and durable players that the league has to offer. A true leader on the Vikings’ defense with no clear sign of slowing down in the near future.

Considering what the Vikings lost from their defense in free agency, it’ll be incumbent upon Kendricks to maintain his high level of play in 2020.

