Quintez Cephus and Jason Huntley Sign Contracts with Lions

Quintez Cephus and Jason Huntley are your two newest Lions, after they both reportedly inked deals with the franchise Wednesday.

For Cephus, the news came on Twitter via his agency SportsTrust Advisors.

Huntley, meanwhile, announced his contract signing via his Instagram page.

The terms of each contract have yet to be officially disclosed.

Cephus, a Wisconsin product, was one of two Lions fifth-round draft picks this past April along with Huntley. He enters a crowded receivers room in Detroit.

He's going to have to fight for reps with the likes of Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones Jr., Danny Amendola, Marvin Hall and Geronimo Allison -- all of whom appear to be ahead of him on the present WR depth chart.

Then, there's Huntley, the New Mexico State product who very well could be in line for the No. 4 running back job this upcoming season.

He also adds a ton of special teams value.

He returned three kickoffs for touchdowns in 2018, and finished with five in his four-year career with the Aggies.

Detroit general manager Bob Quinn acquired a total of nine players through the 2020 draft.

The only two players that have yet to sign are first-rounder Jeff Okudah (No. 3 overall) and seventh-rounder Jashon Cornell -- the first and last player selected by Quinn & Co. this past spring.

