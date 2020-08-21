Reasons Why Lions Should Not Extend Taylor Decker

One of my greatest pet peeves in life is the terminology, “Fair Market Value."

It's because the pay is determined more by what comparable players at the same position are getting paid, instead of basing it solely on the performance of the actual player who is trying to negotiate for a new deal.

I understand the concept and the reality of it.

But, this is one of those instances where I disagree with it because I believe Taylor Decker is a very average starting left tackle in every sense of the word.

Left tackle is a very important position on an offensive line.

The left tackle is responsible for protecting the blindside of right-handed quarterbacks.

Left tackle is all about the feet, hand usage, athletic ability, sustaining blocks, playing strength and power.

How gracefully does he look moving around?

How is his hand placement at the point of contact?

How does he look when he is moving around in space?

Does he look athletic, or does he look like his shoelaces are tied together?

How dominant is he overall in pass protection and run-blocking?

In 2019, I watched Decker very closely.

I took extensive notes on him. I studied him and the rest of the Lions team over the course of a week for approximately 65 hours, as part of my audition for a position in coaching/scouting in Washington.

Detroit Lions games evaluated (2019): 9/8 vs. AZ, 9/15 vs. LAC (DECKER DNP), 9/22 vs. PHI, 10/14 vs. GB, 10/27 vs. NYG, 11/3 vs. OAK, 11/10 vs. CHI and 11/17 vs. DAL.

There was nothing in those seven games that jumped out or remotely suggested to me that Decker deserves to break the bank.

At best, Decker is a short-term serviceable player that you can get by with if you have to.

He is not a franchise left tackle. He is not a piece to the championship puzzle.

I would recommend looking in another direction in free agency or in the NFL Draft next year and finding a cost-effective alternative that is also an upgrade.

Do not pay Decker just because he is on the team and “that is what the market is dictating.”

It would be a big long-term mistake.

The Lions need a lot better play out of the left tackle position.

The Lions could go sign free-agent LT Donald Penn right now, and fans would not really notice the difference on the left side of the line.

There's also Dion Dawkins in Buffalo, who recently inked a four-year deal for $60 million.

I think the money some of these guys are getting is nuts, but I understand the way it works.

If I were a GM, I would pay Dawkins, but I would not pay Decker.

I am not paying them anywhere near the same thing.

That is not a "fair market investment" -- a term I just invented.

LT #73 Dion Dawkins - 6-foot-5, 320 pounds

Grade: B (Good player, but not elite; however, good enough to win with)

Scouting Report

Physically strong and consistent in pass pro and run-blocking.

In the pass pro department, kicks out with quick feet, and seals the edge with relative ease. Looked graceful. Uses hands to punch, absorbs and works it around the edge. Susceptible to speed rush at the back door, where he has a tendency to bend waist. Showed he can recover back to the inside. Reads and responds to stunts well. Kept the heat off the quarterback in his matchups. Good anchor. Held up to bull rushes. Looked polished.

In run blocks, showed strength and aggressiveness to hold the point, sometimes just long enough. Shows he can seal the edge or wall off to the inside. Good enough athletic ability to pull and get out into space and to the second level. Effective. A very solid and reliable player that gets the job done.

Now, let's compare that to the scouting report for Decker.

LT #68 Taylor Decker - 6-foot-7, 318 pounds

Grade: C- (average; nothing special about the player)

Scouting Report

Solid and tough run and pass blocker with very average foot speed. Sets up and slides out. Uses hands. Looks to seal off the edge and perimeter, and does successfully most of the time. Sometimes works in tandem with the LG. Decent anchor when challenged. Gives up some ground against strong, raw power bull rushes. Struggles against speed rushers to the back door. Can waist bend and lose control. Does his best to ride it out around the backside of the pocket. Gives up pressure through the front and back doors. Struggles with quick moves back to the inside. Struggled when defensive ends or backers would spin back to the inside.

In run-blocking, he does his best to hold the edge, and does successfully a lot of the time. Works to screen, leverage, cut and position block. Works to do just enough sometimes. Unable to reach-block laterally on runs to the inside. Lacks the athletic ability and speed. Lacks dominance and power as a run blocker. Isn’t getting much movement. Struggles in space and at the second level to sustain or control. Very average player. Graded out better than his actual ability.

Dawkins has far better feet.

Dawkins is more dominant, and plays much stronger with more raw power.

Dawkins is a better athlete.

Dawkins is a long-term solution.

To say they should get paid around the same amount is absurd, according to the film.

All things considered, I would not recommend giving Decker a big contract extension, and I would not recommend putting the franchise tag on him.

Related

Detroit Lions Training Camp: Matthew Stafford Dominates

CB Amani Oruwariye Makes Case to Be Starter Over Jeff Okudah

Will Adjustments Be Made to Lions' Practice Drills?

Latest Criticisms of Detroit Lions Is Pointless