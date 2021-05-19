Penei Sewell Agrees to Rookie Contract

The Detroit Lions have agreed to contract terms with rookie offensive lineman Penei Sewell.

Sewell's contract is reportedly a four-year, $24.1 million fully guaranteed deal, which includes a $14.88 million signing bonus, per NFL Network.

Detroit's No. 7 overall pick was scheduled to be in town this week after missing rookie minicamp.

Just prior to his appearance on the football field for his new team, Sewell reported on social media that he was diagnosed with coronavirus.

“No setback. That’s not going to hurt whatsoever,” Campbell said. “He’ll be here, you know. We’ll get him in probably early this week. He’s been in the Zoom meetings, so schematically, he’s on it, and he’ll be fine. He’ll adjust quickly. It’s not going to be any setback whatsoever.”

Left tackle Taylor Decker expressed support of the organization's decision pre-draft to add additional offensive linemen to the team.

"A couple years after me, they took Frank Ragnow. Frank turns out to be an All-Pro, Pro Bowl guy. He's one of my best friends," he said. "Take all the linemen in the draft. I love it because I'm an offensive lineman and I see a lot of value in that position."

For Detroit's coaching staff, the conversation a couple days before the draft cemented that Sewell was a player they wanted to add to their organization.

“It’s not every day you can find an athlete that is his size and has his temperament,” head coach Dan Campbell said at Sewell's introductory press conference. “All right, this is a tough dude that knows how to play nasty, and he can protect the quarterback. That’s what you’re looking for when you’re trying to build a foundation on the O-line."

