There still remain prominent free agents on the market that could aid the Detroit Lions defense.

This past offseason, Detroit added several veterans from the New England Patriots with the hopes of jump-starting their rebuild.

Cornerback Desmond Trufant was brought in to provide veteran leadership for a core of young defensive backs led by rookie Jeff Okudah.

Here are some remaining free agents Detroit could target to add roster depth to their defense.

DE Everson Griffen

A fourth-round pick (No. 100 overall) in the 2010 NFL Draft, Griffen could be an affordable option to provide depth on the Lions roster.

The USC product has also been a menace for opposing quarterbacks in the league since his first full season of playing in games back in 2011. Since then, he's recorded at least four sacks each season, including at least eight sacks each year from 2014-17.

DE Jadeveon Clowney

The 6-foot-5, 266-pounder is the definition of an elite athlete. All the tools are there for him to be a high-end pass rusher.

Pairing Clowney with Trey Flowers would immediately give the Lions one of the most well-rounded duos of EDGE rushers in the NFL today.

Much like Flowers, Clowney creates plenty of pressure but not once has he ever recorded a double-digit sack season.

His price tag may eliminate him from Detroit's plans.

LB Clay Matthews

The 34-year-old EDGE rusher is well past his prime at this stage in his career.

Despite his age, Matthews still was able to contribute to the Los Angeles Rams' roster in 2019.

Matthews even out-produced Kennard and defensive end Trey Flowers in terms of sacks.

Going by Pro Football Focus’ pass-rushing productivity metric, Matthews again was above both of the Lions' top EDGE defenders.

LB Jake Ryan

In his first three NFL seasons, Ryan totaled 213 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and one sack in 45 career games (27 starts).

Unfortunately, the last two seasons have not gone as planned for Ryan.

In 2018 -- his last year with the Packers -- he tore his ACL in training camp and missed the entire season.

As a free agent last season, he signed a two-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but had knee issues arise once again -- which limited him to only two games and nothing but special teams snaps.

S Eric Reid

Reid’s career got off to a really hot start.

In his career, he has 98 starts, 11 interceptions, three forced fumbles, and 519 combined tackles in his seven years in the league.

According to Pro Football Focus, Reid’s 2019 season was the worst of his career.

He graded out at 46.6 -- the third-worst graded safety in the NFL of those who played at least 20 percent of snaps.

