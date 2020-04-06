AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Should Lions Call Patriots to Trade for CB Stephon Gilmore?

John Maakaron

In his latest MMQB column, Albert Breer writes that teams needing a cornerback should contact the New England Patriots to inquire about the availability of veteran Stephon Gilmore. 

The All-Pro cornerback may be available, as the Patriots continue to shed salaries this offseason. 

"It’ll be interesting to see what happens with Patriots corner Stephon Gilmore. New England needs cap space—and Gilmore has an $18.67 million cap hit for this year and a $19.67 million cap hit for next year, after a 2019 restructure. But he’s only taking home $11 million in cash this year, $12 million next year, and, after that, he’s up. Gilmore’s deal, at $13 million per year, was near the top of the corner market when he signed it. Since then, he’s gotten better, and the market for defensive players has exploded. He’s now around $10 million per year short of fellow DPOYs Khalil Mack and Aaron Donald.

And it stands to reason that if the Pats went to him looking for cap relief, he’d want something in return—and he might want a correction anyway. He’s New England’s best player. He turns 30 in September. The Patriots are retooling. If you’re a corner-needy team, you might want to give them a call just to check in."

In 2019, Gilmore secured six interceptions and was named the AP Defensive Player of the Year.

Detroit has already secured the services of former Patriots defensive tackle Danny Shelton, safety Duron Harmon and linebacker Jamie Collins this offseason.

If Gilmore is indeed on the market, it would be worth it for the Lions to inquire about the Patriots best cornerback. 

Related

7 DL Lions Could Target in NFL Draft

All Lions: Running Backs for Lions to Target in 2020 NFL Draft

Chris Spielman's Auctions Shut Down by eBay

Matt Patricia Provides Update on Lions' Day-to-Day Operations

Comments (1)
DetroitsFinest1
DetroitsFinest1

Absolutely, make the deal

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

All Lions: Running Backs for Lions to Target in 2020 NFL Draft

Our Vito Chirco takes a look at some of the most interesting Detroit Lions pieces from the week that was

Vito Chirco

by

Lionsmain

7 Defensive Linemen Detroit Lions Could Target in NFL Draft

Read which seven defensive lineman could bolster Lions defensive line

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Bucky Brooks Heaps Massive Praise on Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford is named a "transcendent" quarterback talent by NFL.com analyst

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

RB Jahvid Best Named Lions Worst First-Round Pick of Last Decade

Lions did not land many impactful first-round draft picks in the last decade

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Chris Spielman's Auctions Shut Down by Ebay

Ex-Lions has faced a hurdle in his efforts to raise money for Covid-19 relief

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Matt Patricia Provides Update on Lions' Day-to-Day Operations

Matt Patricia provides update on Detroit Lions' day-to-day operations in radio interview Friday

Vito Chirco

by

DetroitsFinest1

2020 NFL Draft: Perfect Fit for Lions at Every Position

These draft prospects fit what the Detroit Lions need in this year's draft

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Miami Sends Detroit 4 Draft Picks in Latest MMQB Mock Draft

Check out Kevin Hanson of Sports Illustrated's latest mock draft

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Safety Geno Stone Would Bolster Lions Secondary

Stone has drawn comparisons to newly acquired safety Duron Harmon

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Bob Quinn Makes List of GM's on Hot Seat

Read why general manager Bob Quinn is on hot seat in 2020

John Maakaron

by

medevacdic22