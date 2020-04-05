Chris Spielman's Auctions Shut Down by eBay

Former Detroit Lions linebacker Chris Spielman has committed to help out Covid-19 relief efforts.

Earlier this week, Spielman committed to raising $40,000 and has been auctioning off memorabilia online.

An item that garnered significant attention was his 1984 Ohio State Big Ten championship ring. The ring was auctioned off for $12,000.

“I think that there are certain times in life when you’re called to serve and help, and this is one of those times. I always talk to my kids about sacrificial giving. And for me, that (memorabilia) means a lot, but it can mean more if it can buy groceries for somebody who might need to buy groceries. I don’t need a ring to tell me that I played in the 1984 season, ’85 Rose Bowl," Spielman told The Athletic. I was there. I still have those thoughts and feelings from that game, like I do with so many games, running through my brain. I think that ring can be so much more useful and so much more helpful to somebody that needs it.”

Speilman's efforts have hit a snag, as eBay has temporarily shut down his auctions.

"Auctions are on hold temporarily because @ebay has 'considered me a threat and I'm not promoting a positive buying/selling environment' and has permanently suspended my account. I'll let you know when I find another platform to use. Nothing changes. $40K will be raised. #promise"

Spielman will continue his efforts, but it appears he must find an alternative platform to sell his memorabilia as eBay has reported to him their decision to close his account is final.

