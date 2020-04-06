The Lions defensive line was expected to be the strength of the team in 2019, but injuries and subpar performances ended up drastically hurting the Lions defense.

Quarterbacks were able to survey the field due to the lack of pressure, and a poor rush defense contributed to the Lions only securing three victories the entire season.

Let’s take a look at seven defensive line prospects who could make sense in this year's draft:

DE Chase Young

Young is the most highly-touted defensive end who would help out Detroit's struggling defensive line.

If Patricia wants to continue to play conservatively when rushing the passer, he needs a dynamic pass rusher that can be a true threat to get to the quarterback.

Young checks off that box.

DT Raekwon Davis

Davis emerged on the scene during Alabama's title run in 2017, securing 10 tackles, two sacks, and an interception in the team's two playoff wins.

Davis' production went down during his junior and senior seasons but at 6'6 and 311 pounds, he has the attention of those watching film of Alabama's defense.

DT Javon Kinlaw

Kinlaw, standing at 6-foot-5 and 315 pounds, is the definition of a supremely gifted pass rusher.

In fact, the physical specimen recorded the highest pass-rush grade among defensive tackles in each of the last two seasons, according to Pro Football Focus.

During his time at South Carolina (from 2017-19), he logged 18 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks in 37 games -- including six TFL and six sacks during his 2019 campaign.

DE Marlon Davidson

Defensive end Marlon Davidson has impressed many with his pre-draft workouts.

In 2019, Davidson secured 12.5 tackles for loss, and was the team's sack leader with 7.5. He also recorded 48 tackles and two fumbles.

DT Neville Gallimore

Gallimore is the definition of a capable three-down nose tackle that can provide disruption up front on a consistent basis.

The freakishly athletic 6-foot-2, 304-pound man ran a 4.79 40-yard dash at the NFL combine, and possesses a high-end motor and extremely active hands that can do an immense amount of damage against opposing quarterbacks.

He finished his four-year Oklahoma career with 148 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss, nine sacks and five forced fumbles. In his final season as a Sooner in 2019, he recorded a career-high 7.5 tackles for loss and a career-best four sacks.

DT Derrick Brown

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 318 pounds, Brown is far more athletic than many men his size.

Physically, Brown holds up very well with double teams, doesn't lose gap control and shows max effort every play.

Brown could instantly provide interior pressure. He has a variety of pass-rush moves, including a devastating bull rush. Playing in the SEC, Brown has lined up against plenty of future NFL linemen, and still has managed to stand out from both a power and quickness perspective.

EDGE Alex Highsmith

The redshirt senior defensive end was quite productive during his time at Charlotte. He racked up 14 sacks this past season, to go along with 75 total tackles.

He uses a great burst and bend to get around tackles on his way to the quarterback. Being from a smaller school, Highsmith hasn't had nearly as much hype as individuals from Power Five conferences.

As of now, most mock drafts have him as a mid-round selection, which would be a great value selection to aid in upgrading the Lions' defense.

