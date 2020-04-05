AllLions
All Lions: Running Backs for Lions to Target in 2020 NFL Draft

Vito Chirco

The NFL Draft is inching nearer and nearer. The three-day event runs from April 23-25. 

The Lions own nine total picks, including the No. 3 overall selection.

One of those picks is expected to be used on a running back that can complement Detroit's No. 1 back Kerryon Johnson.

Johnson has averaged 4.5 yards per carry during his first two NFL seasons, but has failed to play in more than 10 games in each of the two campaigns. 

He only suited up for eight games in 2019.

If the Lions do address their need for a backup back via the draft, expect it to come on Day 2 at the earliest. 

A third-round target of mine: Florida State product Cam Akers.

Let's survey the web now for the most interesting Lions pieces from the week that was, leading off with the Detroit Free Press' Carlos Monarrez's look at eight backs that the Lions could target on Day 2 or 3 of the draft.

Monarrez's list includes Akers, Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor, Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins and LSU's Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

USA Today Lions Wire's Erik Schlitt writes about how the Lions have made a concerted effort this offseason to improve their special teams unit.

As Schlitt pens,

"While not all of the Lions’ offseason signings (or returning players) will make the 2020 roster, they have invested in nine players who contributed on 953 special teams snaps last season including Jayron Kearse (226), Tony McRae (181), Elijah Lee (198), Geremy Davis (97), Darryl Roberts (85), Jamie Collins (76), Geronimo Allison (45), Reggie Ragland (26), Duron Harmon (19).

That’s an increase of four players and 524 snaps from 2019 special teams units — and this isn’t factoring in the players who will be added via the Lions draft class."  

Tony Paul of The Detroit News discusses how Lions franchise passer Matthew Stafford and the coaches of Detroit's major pro sports organizations have teamed up in an effort to bring additional health-care workers to Michigan. The initiative is aimed at combating COVID-19 inside of the state's overwhelmed hospitals.

As Paul writes,

"In a public-service announcement shared by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Twitter on Saturday, Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire, Lions coach Matt Patricia, Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill and Pistons coach Dwane Casey make the case for out-of-state workers to consider coming to Michigan, where COVID-19 has hit harder than most states." 

Chris Spielman's Auctions Shut Down by eBay

Matt Patricia Provides Update on Lions' Day-to-Day Operations

