Should Lions Have Considered Denver Broncos Offer?

Dan Patrick revealed on his national radio show what the Denver Broncos offered the Detroit Lions.

The Detroit Lions decided to trade Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams this past weekend.

While many were impressed with the return the Lions received, there were other offers on the table.

Both the Washington Football Team and the Carolina Panthers had their 2021 first-round picks on the table.

Meanwhile, Washington holds the No. 19 overall pick in the first round, and packaged a third-rounder with it in an attempt to sweeten the deal.

Those two teams were the front-runners for quite a period of time.

According to Dan Patrick, the Denver Broncos also made an interesting offer to the Lions.

Reportedly, Denver offered the No. 9 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft and quarterback Drew Lock to Detroit for Matthew Stafford.

The belief is that Detroit placed a premium value on the extra first-round pick in the next two upcoming NFL drafts.

For Denver, it made sense to inquire about Stafford and to get in the mix to retain the services of the league's top quarterbacks.

Lock has been inconsistent and it does not appear he is a guaranteed lock to remain the starter.

The other teams that made offers did not include extra first-round picks but were willing to give up solid draft capital.

Detroit currently holds the No. 7 overall pick in this years's draft and could still draft a young quarterback to backup their new quarterback they just traded for.

