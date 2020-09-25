SI.com
SI NFL Team Publishers Week 3 Predictions

John Maakaron

Week 3 of the NFL regular season is now upon us.

The Miami Dolphins were victorious over the Jacksonville Jaguars, 31-13, in a game that saw veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick throw for three touchdowns to aid Miami secure their first double-digit victory in 38 tries.

Fitzpatrick became the first NFL quarterback to secure six victories over the same opponent with six different teams.

Two staffers successfully picked 15 of the 16 games correct last week to place themselves in a great position in the pick's challenge. 

Yours truly went 12-4 last week to inch his way higher up the leader board.

Highlights:

-Everybody correctly picked the Niners over the Jets. Will anyone dare pick the Jets to gain a point?

-Everyone correctly picked the Steelers.

-Only one team picked the Lions to upset the Packers. C'mon man! Why?

-Only one team picked the Falcons to upset the Cowboys. So close!

In the coming weeks, SI All Lions will publish weekly NFL predictions from the team of NFL publishers.

Picks will also be included weekly from the team of SI Fantasy and SI Gambling experts.

Be sure to check back weekly to see who ends up the leader at the end of the season.

More from SI All Lions: 

Man Coverage is Ruining Matt Patricia's Defense

Are the Lions Wasting Trey Flowers?

Big Sean and Jeff Daniels Share Heartbreak Being Lions Fans

Adrian Peterson: Why Can't We End Up '14-2' or '12-4?'

Matt Patricia or Bob Quinn: Who Deserves More of the Blame?

