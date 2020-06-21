1.) Were you disappointed Lions were not on Jamal Adams' list of teams he would approve a trade to?

Vito Chirco: No. The Lions aren't one safety away from being a Super Bowl-contending team, and the cost for Adams will be astronomical -- as the asking price from the Jets is likely going to be multiple high-end draft assets. The Lions aren't in position to give up that kind of haul, and although Adams would significantly upgrade the secondary, his presence wouldn't make a significant enough difference for the franchise in the win-loss column. Ultimately, it might've been a blessing in disguise that Adams chose not to include Detroit on the list of teams he's willing to approve a trade to.

Logan Lamorandier: Not really. There will be another team that will give up the house for Adams. As good of a player as he is, the Lions shouldn't be the highest bidder in the Adams' sweepstakes. Why would the Lions leverage their future, cheap draft capital for a great strong safety looking for a record contract? Adams isn't the last piece that is going to put the team over the top.

2.) Do you think Cory Undlin's defense will be more aggressive?

Chirco: No. As long as Matt Patricia remains the Lions' head man, the defensive philosophy will continue to be "bend-but-don't-break."

Even with Paul Pasqualoni entrenched as the defensive coordinator last season, Patricia served as the defense's primary play-caller. I think such will be the case again in 2020, even with Undlin as the new DC. And as a result, the defense will fail to increase its level of aggression from a year ago.

Lamorandier: Yes. And mostly because it can't get any less aggressive. I still think Matt Patricia will be calling the shots anyway.

3.) Are there any concerns after it was revealed T.J. Hockenson is still not 100 percent healthy?

Chirco: Yes, although I think the status of his health right now shouldn't be overamplified.

Hockenson's youth -- going into his second year in the league and being only 23 come Week 1 of the regular season -- should give him the chance to eventually fully recover as we get later into the summer and closer to the start of the season.

I'll be more concerned if the ankle injury he suffered last Thanksgiving is still giving him issues come Week 1 of the exhibition season (Aug. 13 against the Patriots).

Lamorandier: I will say it is a bit concerning, but it sounds like Hockenson is where he needs to be in his recovery.

Detroit offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell said Hockenson is on the right track, and he is comfortable with his second-year tight end's progression.

Considering Hockenson was still in a boot and on a scooter a month after his injury, we knew it wasn't just some small ailment. So, it's not totally unexpected that he still isn't fully recovered yet.

4.) Should NFL teams be quarantined in a bubble during the season?

Chirco: I'm going to trust the experts on this and say yes.

Anthony Fauci, the country's top infectious disease expert, has already warned that the NFL season could be in jeopardy if the league doesn't implement a "bubble," in which the players are "insulated from the community."

When in doubt, trust in the science, which leads me to believe that all 32 NFL franchises should be placed in a bubble come the fall.

Lamorandier: As difficult as it would be to pull off, if teams want their players to mitigate their COVID-19 exposure all season, confining players to a bubble would be the safest route. I just don't know if it's feasible or fair to the players.

