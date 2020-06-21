AllLions
3 Takeaways from Lions' Virtual Offseason Program

John Maakaron

For the first time in NFL history, teams were forced to conduct offseason business virtually. 

A global pandemic forced the Detroit Lions organization to quickly establish protocols to not only organize players, coaches and management, but to also integrate the use of technology to execute these new plans.

Here are three takeaways from the Lions' first ever virtual offseason program. 

A time to bond, listen and learn

As a result of social unrest, Detroit head man Matt Patricia decided to take some of the focus away from X's and O's, and spent time listening to his players during a series of virtual meetings.

"It's been a lot of listening and learning," Patricia said. "The meetings we've had have been very powerful. I appreciate our guys and the leadership they've shown through this, and the guidance they've shown through this."

He added, "I think the biggest part of all of this is, the message will stay consistent. We've got to keep listening and keep trying to make change. The real issue is, we need to listen to what's going on."

A new and improved method of learning about players

Without the pressure of numerous microphones and cameras, players and coaches seemed more at ease in sharing their thoughts on football and social issues affecting the country. 

Several media sessions lasted 20 minutes or longer; thus, facilitating a welcomed increase in Lions coverage.

Patricia even showed off that he plays the ukulele in his newfound downtime while working from home.

Certainly, a stark contrast to ordering reporters to monitor their posture in past media sessions. 

Luckily, reporters had the option of muting their microphones and shutting off the video feed, if needed during Zoom video conferences -- lunchtime cannot be missed.

If one aspect can remain in future seasons, incorporating virtual media sessions is hopefully considered seriously. 

Uncertainty about the future

One of the biggest underlying issues facing teams is how will things progress in the future amid the global pandemic still severely affecting several states. 

From daily reports on positive tests to wondering how can a roster overcome a rash of positive coronavirus results, there is still a high level of uncertainty heading into training camp. 

"If it does (happen) and we end up in that situation -- then, we’re going to have to, just like everybody else on this planet is doing, deal with it in necessary ways, and hopefully, we can make it through that,” Lions defensive coordinator Cory Undlin said.

