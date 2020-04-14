All Lions: Sleeper Franchise That Could Trade for No. 3 Overall Pick

A major rumor floating around in regard to this year's draft is that the Lions could trade back from the No. 3 overall pick to garner more draft capital.

The Dolphins and Chargers have been tossed around as potential trade partners, but there’s also another team reportedly in the mix that may surprise you.

In a recent article by Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, he lists the Jaguars as his sleeper team to trade up with the Lions.

The Jaguars hold the No. 9 and No. 20 overall selections in the first round, and could potentially send both picks to Detroit for the coveted No. 3 pick.

As Birkett writes,

“The Jaguars aren't really going to roll with Gardner Minshew as their quarterback, are they? Jacksonville has as big a need as any team at the position and must leapfrog the Dolphins and Chargers to get one...The Jaguars haven't been connected to either Tagovailoa or Herbert much, but no one thought GM Dave Caldwell would take Blake Bortles with the No. 3 pick of the 2014 draft, either. He might be lurking in the wings, and with his job on the line, he might be willing to bet the farm to get the quarterback he wants.”

Let’s take a look now at some more Lions news from around the web on Tuesday, April 14:

● Birkett highlights punter Braden Mann as a special teams target in the later rounds of the draft for Detroit general manager Bob Quinn & Co.

● DetroitLions.com reporter Tim Twentyman dives into the Lions’ offensive line and where it stands heading into the draft.

● USA Today Lions Wire’s Jeff Risdon takes a look at the “Godfather of the NFL Draft” Gil Brandt’s “Hot 150.” Brandt provides some major surprises on who the Lions may target.

