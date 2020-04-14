AllLions
Better Fit: RB Cam Akers or RB AJ Dillon?

John Maakaron

The Lions have a variety of needs that need to be addressed via this year's NFL Draft.

Could running back be one of them?

Let's take a closer look now at who is the better fit: Akers or Dillon?

RB Cam Akers, Florida State

Akers has all the intangibles necessary to be a physical and effective runner at the next level. However, he never fully developed at Florida State, where he ran behind a shoddy offensive line. In fact, according to Pro Football Focus, he was forced to pick up 3.9 of his 4.9 yards per carry after contact in 2019.

As a result of his inconsistent play with the Seminoles, he projects as a Day 2 pick. He won't be ready to be a bell-cow back come Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season. However, if given time to refine his skills and with the proper coaching, he could one day grow into a No. 1 back.

USATSI_13674272_168388382_lowres
© Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

RB AJ Dillon, Boston College

The 6’0, 247-pound Dillon totaled 4,382 rushing yards, 38 rushing touchdowns and a 5.2 yard per carry average in three seasons at Boston College.

He's a prototypical power back that can be a short-yardage specialist at the next level.

And he's not just a bruiser, as exemplified by his impressive 40-yard dash time recorded at the NFL combine.

He ran a 4.53 "40," to go along with 23 bench-press reps and a 131-inch broad jump -- all numbers that should go a long way in helping out his draft stock.

Presently, Dillon -- the 2017 ACC Rookie of the Year -- is projected to be taken anywhere from the third-fifth round and would be the better fit for the Lions if selected.

USATSI_13732441_168388382_lowres
© Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

