Snap Counts: Lions-Cowboys

Here’s a look at the snap counts from the Detroit Lions' Week 7 contest against the Dallas Cowboys.

Offense

Quarterbacks

The Lions ran 59 offensive snaps against the Cowboys.

Unfortunately, for the second consecutive game, the team was unable to find the end zone for an offensive touchdown.

Running backs

Jamaal Williams: (26) 44%

Craig Reynolds: (20) 34% -- 15 special teams snaps (68%)

Justin Jackson: (12) 20% -- 15 special teams snaps (68%)

Jamaal Williams accepted responsibility for his ball security issues in Week 7. The veteran running back vowed to not let it occur again, as his costly turnover near the end zone cost the Lions a chance to take the lead.

Tight ends

T.J. Hockenson: (49) 83%

Brock Wright: (31) 53% -- Seven special teams snaps (32%)

James Mitchell: (6) 10% -- Seven special teams snaps (32%)

Wide receivers

Kalif Raymond: (53) 90% -- Five special teams snaps (23%)

Josh Reynolds: (47) 80%

Tom Kennedy: (30) 51%

Amon-Ra St. Brown: (10) 17%

Maurice Alexander: (3) 5% -- Five special teams snaps (23%)

Brandon Zylstra: Nine special teams snaps (41%)

Kalif Raymond was the Lions wideout who played the most on Sunday, earning 90% of offensive snaps.

Unfortunately, Amon-Ra St. Brown was limited to 10 offensive snaps, as he left the game with a brain injury in the first quarter.

Offensive linemen

Jonah Jackson: (59) 100% -- Two special teams snaps (9%)

Evan Brown: (59) 100% -- Two special teams snaps (9%)

Penei Sewell: (59) 100% -- Two special teams snaps (9%)

Frank Ragnow: (59) 100%

Taylor Decker: (59) 100%

Dan Skipper: (8) 14% -- Two special teams snaps (9%)

Logan Stenberg: Two special teams snaps (9%)

Kayode Awosika: Two special teams snaps (9%)

Defensive linemen

Aidan Hutchinson: (56) 89% -- Five special teams snaps (23%)

Josh Paschal: (56) 89% -- One special teams snap (5%)

Isaiah Buggs: (53) 84% -- One special teams snap (5%)

Alim McNeill: (52) 83% -- One special teams snap (5%)

Benito Jones: (21) 33% -- Four special teams snaps (18%)

John Cominsky: (10) 16% -- Four special teams snaps (18%)

Austin Bryant: (9) 14% -- Four special teams snaps (18%)

Rookie Josh Paschal played 89 percent of defensive snaps in his NFL debut, the second most among defensive lineman.

Austin Bryant saw a drastic decrease in playing time in Week 7, as he only played 14 percent of defensive snaps.

Linebackers

Alex Anzalone: (56) 89% -- Five special teams snaps (23%)

Malcolm Rodriguez: (46) 73% -- Four special teams snaps (18%)

Julian Okwara: (21) 33% -- Four special teams snaps (18%)

Derrick Barnes: (18) 29% -- 12 special teams snaps (55%)

Anthony Pittman: (2) 3% -- 19 special teams snaps (86%)

Josh Woods: (2) 3% -- 15 special teams snaps (68%)

Chris Board: 15 special teams snaps (68%)

Defensive backs

Kerby Joseph: (63) 100% -- Five special teams snaps (23%)

Amani Oruwariye: (63%) 100% -- One special teams snap (5%)

Jeff Okudah: (57) 90% -- One special teams snap (5%)

DeShon Elliott: (48) 76% -- Seven special teams snaps (32%)

A.J. Parker: (43) 68% -- Seven special teams snaps (32%)

JuJu Hughes: (16) 25% -- 12 special teams snaps (55%)

Jerry Jacobs: (1) 2% -- Seven special teams (32%)

Chase Lucas: 14 special teams snaps (64%)

Mike Hughes: 3 special teams snap (14%)

Jerry Jacobs was limited in his return against the Cowboys, as he only played one defensive snap and was utilized primarily on special teams.

After getting benched prior to the bye week, cornerback Amani Oruwariye returned and played 100 percent of defensive snaps.

Kerby Joseph continues his development in Detroit's secondary, as he again played 100 percent of defensive snaps opposite of DeShon Elliott.

Special teams