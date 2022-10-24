Former Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby is clearly unhappy with his former NFL former team.

After suffering a back ailment, Crosby was waived by the organization, prior to the start of the 2021 NFL season.

He has gone on record indicating he feels his condition was not handled optimally by the team.

"I wouldn’t want to play for that organization, just knowing what I know now and just how poorly they treat their players," Crosby told the Detroit Free Press earlier this year. "That’s what kind of sucks, just because I’ve met so many wonderful people online who are Lions fans who have just been so supportive."

The Lions have struggled to consistently play complementary football this season, as the defense executed well against Dallas, while the offense struggled in the second half with turnovers and ball security.

As a result, the Lions are likely headed towards another losing season, Dan Campbell's second season at the helm.

Crosby shared on social media, shortly after the Lions loss to the Cowboys in Week 7, "You mean to tell me a coach who's entire personality is letting you know their caffeine intake and using a million words to say nothing coherent ain't it... especially when you have one of the best OLs at your disposal."

