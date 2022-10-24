Skip to main content

Lions Hold No. 1 Pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions have the worst record in the NFL.

The Detroit Lions possess the worst record in the National Football League through the first seven weeks of the season. 

Even though the team had a bye week, the play on the field over the course of 60 minutes resulted in the same outcome when the clock eventually ran out at At&t Stadium.  

Unfortunately, the Lions could not avoid turnovers, mental errors and numerous penalties in their 24-6 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

The five turnovers in the second half significantly impacted Detroit's ability to end their current losing streak on the road. 

"It doesn't matter who we have or what we're doing or who we're playing, the bottom line is you've gotta find a way to win. I really felt like we were on track to do that and then we made those couple of mistakes that killed us, the turnovers," Dan Campbell said postgame. "Against an opponent this good, good luck."

Sitting at 1-5, the Lions currently sit with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Lions Articles

USATSI_19288233_168388382_lowres

Jared Goff Simply Isn't Answer

Jared Goff fails Detroit Lions in Week 7 loss to Dallas Cowboys.

USATSI_19286802_168388382_lowres

Grades: Lions' Offense Bombs, Jared Goff Regresses

Read more on the Detroit Lions' Week 7 grades, following their 24-6 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

aidan5

Lions' Week 7 Studs and Duds

Read more on the Detroit Lions' studs and duds, following their Week 7 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Updated 2023 NFL Draft order 

  • 1.) Detroit Lions 
  • 2.) Houston Texans 
  • 3.) Carolina Panthers 
  • 4.) Philadelphia Eagles (via New Orleans) 
  • 5.) Houston Texans (via Cleveland)
  • 6.) Seattle Seahawks (via Denver)
  • 7.) Jacksonville Jaguars
  • 8.) Las Vegas Raiders
  • 9.) Pittsburgh Steelers
  • 10.) Chicago Bears

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

USATSI_19288233_168388382_lowres
News

Jared Goff Simply Isn't Answer

By Vito Chirco
USATSI_19286802_168388382_lowres
News

Grades: Lions' Offense Bombs, Jared Goff Regresses

By Christian Booher
aidan5
News

Lions' Week 7 Studs and Duds

By Christian Booher
USATSI_19287208_168388382_lowres
News

4 Takeaways From Lions 24-6 Loss to Cowboys

By John Maakaron
stbrown5
News

Amon-Ra St. Brown Leaves Cowboys Game, Ruled Out

By John Maakaron
swift5
News

Detroit Lions' Week 7 Inactive List

By John Maakaron
williams5
News

3 Keys to Victory for Lions against Cowboys

By Vito Chirco
goff5
News

Best Bets: Jared Goff's Turnover History Will Reward Bettors

By John Maakaron