Report: Stafford Preparing to Play Sunday against Tennessee

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is considered one of the toughest to play at his position.

Despite his rib injury suffered last week against the Green Bay Packers, it is expected that he will play Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

"In a dramatic turn, #Lions QB Matthew Stafford (ribs) is now preparing to play tomorrow vs the #Titans, sources say. What seemed improbable early on should be reality tomorrow. It’s why no one ever wants to rule him out," NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport tweeted Saturday.

Lions interim head coach Darrell Bevell explained this week that he would consult with Stafford and make the determination.

One of the primary factors that Bevell needed to establish was if Stafford could step foot on the football field and protect himself.

“Obviously, he’s going to have to make sure that he can handle whatever the level of pain that he’s in," Bevell said. "I mean, that’s going to be a big factor, and then, can he function with that pain level -- (those) are really going to be the two things. We have great lines of communications. He’s not going to do something that he’s not able to do. So, like I said, there will be other things that are in there. But right now, I’m going to be trusting him.”

