DL Takkarist McKinley Listed As Free Agent Detroit Lions Should Target

Injuries have hampered EDGE rusher Takkarist McKinley the past two NFL seasons.

The Detroit Lions have not shied away from signing players who are coming off of injury-plagued seasons.

Wide receiver DJ Chark missed the majority of the 2021 season with a fractured ankle.

In free agency, the 25-year-old wideout secured a one-year, $10 million contract.

Could general manager Brad Holmes make a similar investment in a talented edge rusher?

According to Bleacher Report, defensive lineman Takkarist McKinley is one available free agent who could aid Aaron Glenn's defense.

"Considering the likelihood of another losing year, the Detroit Lions should take a swing on upside," Davis Kenyon explained. "Health issues have derailed the once-promising career of Takkarist McKinley, a first-round pick of the Falcons in 2017."

McKinley recorded 16.5 sacks in his first three seasons, but groin and Achilles injuries limited the 26-year-old to 15 combined appearances in the past two seasons.

"Pending his Achilles recovery timeline, McKinley may start 2022 on the injured list anyway. Detroit can patiently wait for his return and hope for a late-season jolt to the pass-rush group."

McKinley was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the first round (26th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft.

He played all 16 games as a rookie, recording 20 tackles and six sacks, good for fourth in the league among rookies and second on the team.

McKinley signed a one-year contract with the Cleveland Browns in of 2021.

In Week 14, McKinley recorded two tackles and a sack, including a forced fumble in a 24-22 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Unfortunately, he suffered a torn Achilles in the game and was placed on season-ending injured reserve.

He finished the 2021 season with 18 tackles, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble through 11 games.