3 Players That Must Shine to Win against Houston Texans

In order for the Detroit Lions to leave Ford Field with a victory on Thursday, these three members of the Detroit Lions' roster must play at a high level.

1.) Quarterback Matthew Stafford

The Texans' pass defense is a weakness of the team. Detroit offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell must allow the team's franchise passer to fling the football all over Ford Field on Thanksgiving.

Being shutout is never something an offense wants to occur. So, retribution must be sought out at the expense of the Texans' defense.

Look for tight end T.J. Hockenson to be involved early and often in this week's gameplan.

2.) Wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr.

When Jones and Stafford are clicking, Detroit's offense is highly productive.

Jones has the ability to create separation and get open for big gains.

Against Houston's secondary, Jones should find himself with opportunities to make plays to help Detroit's cause.

If Jones is not productive, Detroit's offense will suffer a similar fate to the one it did a week ago against Carolina.

© Kirthmon F. Dozier via Imagn Content Services, LLC

3.) Linebacker Jamie Collins

The veteran linebacker is at the heart of Detroit's rush defense, and currently ranks 15th in PFF’s run defense grade.

It is expected that Houston will focus on its passing game this week, as its rushing offense is subpar.

If Detroit's defensive line can force pressure against a Texans offensive line devoid of impactful playmakers, Collins can secure solid numbers on Thanksgiving.

More from SI All Lions:

Texans-Lions Preview: 5 Questions with Anthony Wood of SI Texans Daily

Predictions: Texans-Lions

Poll: Should Sheila Ford Hamp Fire Patricia and Quinn During the Season?

3 Players Lions Can Build Around in 2021

Biggest Matchup to Watch in Texans-Lions: Deshaun Watson vs. Detroit Secondary

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast.