Predictions: Texans-Lions

Vito Chirco

Thanksgiving likely will not be such a happy occassion for the Lions this year.

The reason why: Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

He has a great chance to feast on a porous Detroit secondary that comes into this contest having given up the 25th-most passing yards in the league through 10 games (2,584).

As for Watson, he's on the verge of a career year.

If the season were to end today, the fourth-year passer would end up posting a career-high passer rating of 108.6 and a career-best QBR of 72.9 (for a season in which he's played in more than seven games).

The 25-year-old has also been Pro Football Focus' highest-graded quarterback since Week 5, with an overall mark of 92.2.

He's about to gobble, gobble, and have a huge day in this Week 12 tilt.

And so will Houston against a Lions team that looked defeated both mentally and physically a week ago against the Carolina Panthers.

Watson and the Texans prevail, extending Detroit's losing streak on Thanksgiving Day to four games. Texans 34, Lions 20

Logan Lamorandier

The wheels have fallen off for Matt Patricia and the Lions. Not only is the defense still terrible, the offense is struggling as well.

Meanwhile, the Texans are playing much better than they were at the beginning of the season. They have plenty of speedy weapons on offense -- more than enough to put up some serious points.

Every week can be wildly different in the NFL, but I'm expecting more of the same from the Lions. Texans 30, Lions 17

Jim Dedmon, USA TODAY Sports

John Maakaron

The Detroit Lions will be without Kenny Golladay and Jeff Okudah, against a Houston team coming off of a solid victory over the New England Patriots.

Detroit appears to be a team limping to the finish line, rather than a team thriving.

But, it's Thanksgiving, and the team will be looking to play well for its heavily scrutinized head coach in Matt Patricia. This will be Detroit's best performance of the season. Lions 24, Texans 23

Adam Strozynski

This Lions team looks listless, as if they have I-75 eyes.

It seems like the team has checked out, and is asking, "How many more games are left for us to go through the motions?"

That's probably not the best sentiment with a head coach and general manager on the hot seat.

If Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn get embarrassed again -- this time on national TV -- they could very well be traveling on I-75, looking for new employment.

The setup for this game doesn't seem to be helping Quinn or Patricia keep their jobs, either.

Thursday's game will be difficult with no Kenny Golladay, no Halapoulivaati Vaitai and no Jeff Okudah.

D'Andre Swift is also a game-time decision.

Last week, we saw how putrid this offense is without Golladay and Swift. Now, factor in losing Vaitai. Seems to spell trouble on a short week.

Expect Deshaun Watson to pick apart this banged up Lions secondary and to elude the pressure that comes his way via his feet.

Quinn and Patricia may need some moving boxes on Friday. Texans 34, Lions 17

More from SI All Lions:

Poll: Should Sheila Ford Hamp Fire Patricia and Quinn During the Season?

3 Players Lions Can Build Around in 2021

Biggest Matchup to Watch in Texans-Lions: Deshaun Watson vs. Detroit Secondary

Lions' Week 12 Tuesday Injury Report: Swift Limited, Golladay Out

Lions-Panthers Recap: Who's in Penthouse, Who's in Doghouse?

Matt Dery Offers Bold Solution to Solve Detroit Lions' Issues

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast.