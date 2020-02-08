3 Free Agent Cornerbacks Lions Could Target in Free Agency

Many expect the Detroit Lions to bolster their secondary, both in the draft and via free agency.

Could Detroit look to Jeff Okudah from Ohio State to come in and compliment veteran cornerback Darius Slay?

One of the biggest question marks is whether or not Slay will negotiate a new long-term contract with Detroit.

It is obvious he is seeking a hefty raise and may not be looking to settle.

That would expedite a trade this offseason, leaving Detroit with a void in the secondary that could be filled via free agency.

These three cornerbacks could be targeted by the Lions this offseason.

Broncos Chris Harris Jr.

Ahead of last years trade deadline, the Detroit Lions reportedly tried to trade for Broncos cornerback Chris Harris.

Harris is an experienced cornerback who also has ties to new defensive coordinator Cory Undlin.

He is viewed as still being capable starter and would fit the Lions needs.

Titans Logan Ryan

Tennessee’s top cornerback had his season end in 2018 when he broke his fibula.

He rebounded nicely in 2019, and helped secure the 20-13 victory over the New England Patriots in the AFC Wild-Card matchup.

Ryan intercepted Tom Brady late to propel the Titans to the Divisional Round.

Eagles Ronald Darby

Another free agent cornerback who is familiar with Undlin, and may be Detroit's first choice.

Despite injury concerns, Philadelphia Eagles' cornerback Ronald Darby is still considered by many to be one of the better defensive backs in the league.

Early in his career, Darby impressed many when he started his career with the Buffalo Bills.

With the Eagles, Darby has missed a slew of games due to injury. Some even are ready for the Eagles to walk away from Darby.

According to NFL scouts, Darby possesses very good athletic ability, elite acceleration and burst, very good jumping ability and above average speed.

Related

Matthew Stafford 2019 Highlight Video

Pros & Cons of Trading Matthew Stafford

3 Teams Lions Should Contact to Trade Down in NFL Draft

NFL Mock Draft: Lions Trade Down to Select Fifth