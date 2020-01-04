3 Reasons Why Lions Will Win 10 Games or More in 2020

The edict has been announced by Lions ownership. General Manager Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia must have the Lions in playoff contention next season.

Following what many are calling a "wasted season", Detroit must regroup and strive to meet expectations of fans and ownership in 2020.

With over $40 million in cap space available to be spent on free agents this offseason, drafting high in each round of the NFL draft and a new coaching staff being put in place to aid Matt Patricia, there is an opportunity next season to turn things around.

Here are three reasons why the Lions will win 10 games or more next season.

QB Matthew Stafford returns

Stafford was enjoying a career resurgence under new offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell.

Bevell seemed to tap into Stafford's "gun-slinger" mentality. The emergence of wide receiver Kenny Golladay throughout the 2019 season has many excited for next season.

With a renewed emphasis on the tight ends, it is possible Jesse James and T.J. Hockenson emerge in 2020 and have significantly better seasons than they did in 2019.

If Detroit's franchise quarterback can stay healthy and remain on the field, look for the offense to take another step forward to aid in securing more victories.

© Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit will fix the pass rush

Unless Patricia and Quinn are completely oblivious, the defensive line will be drastically improved in 2020.

The lack of a pass rush greatly impacted Detroit's ability to have success on defense in 2019.

The secondary was basically left out to dry because opposing quarterbacks had ample time to survey the field to find open receivers.

Whether it be thru the draft or free agency, multiple play-makers will be added to the defensive line.

With a revamped defensive line and the emergence of younger talent in the secondary, more plays will be made by the Lions defense at critical times.

The emergence of the running backs

Kerryon Johnson and Bo Scarbrough appear to be the future of the Lions’ backfield.

Based on how Scarbrough filled in for the injured Johnson, Detroit may have discovered the backfield of the future.

“I thought both of them ran well,” said offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell. “It was really great to see Kerryon back out there. He fought hard to be able to return for us. It was good to see him, had some nice runs for us. I think it’s good for him and good for the future, as well as having Bo.”

Alongside Ty Johnson and an additional running back brought in via free agency or the draft, Detroit could establish the running game needed to control the clock and secure tough yardage when needed.

